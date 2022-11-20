Blue and Red, Red and Blue. Such shameless tribalism! We get so worked up, don’t we? This side claiming that other wants to kill babies and ruin the country, while the other believes the first is a fascist stronghold; a religious dictatorship wannabe. It’s bloodsport. Look at the folly of us in the days leading up to the election. Red bragged there was going to be a Red wave … no, check that … a Red tsunami (Red believed they were truly red hot), while Blue girded themselves for the worst, and hoped for the best. (Blue was most certainly blue.) And after the billions of dollars were spent, the votes were cast and tabulated and the dust cleared, we wound up pretty much in the same political place. Still at each other’s throats.

Here’s the thing: I’m a Blue, who’s lived in a predominately Red community for more than 30 years. Before that, I lived in Montana’s largest city, which is Redder than red. And growing up, I lived in the Bluest Blue city a person could possibly imagine. (The local university offered majors in moonbeam contemplation and chakra cleansing.)



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

