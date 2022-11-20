Blue and Red, Red and Blue. Such shameless tribalism! We get so worked up, don’t we? This side claiming that other wants to kill babies and ruin the country, while the other believes the first is a fascist stronghold; a religious dictatorship wannabe. It’s bloodsport. Look at the folly of us in the days leading up to the election. Red bragged there was going to be a Red wave … no, check that … a Red tsunami (Red believed they were truly red hot), while Blue girded themselves for the worst, and hoped for the best. (Blue was most certainly blue.) And after the billions of dollars were spent, the votes were cast and tabulated and the dust cleared, we wound up pretty much in the same political place. Still at each other’s throats.
Here’s the thing: I’m a Blue, who’s lived in a predominately Red community for more than 30 years. Before that, I lived in Montana’s largest city, which is Redder than red. And growing up, I lived in the Bluest Blue city a person could possibly imagine. (The local university offered majors in moonbeam contemplation and chakra cleansing.)
In the forty-some years I’ve lived Blue in a world full of Red, I’ve never thought of any individual I’ve met as my enemy, and I certainly hope no one has viewed me as the enemy. Our political doctrines would surely beg to differ, though, wouldn’t they?
Fact is, all us Blues and Reds have a lot more in common with each other than we do with the politicians who turned us against each other, their media shills, and the people who financed that bull scat.
Yes, there are enemies out there, but they’re not the people who pulled voting levers or filled in ballots. Our enemies are the people, both Blue and Red, who have shamelessly sowed division as they’ve robbed Social Security, spent the country into massive debt, and blithely watched while all the glorious things my parents’ generation built have crumbled around our selfish ears. Our enemies, dear people, are the people who got us to view elections as horse races, so we wouldn’t hold them accountable. Our enemies are the political mouthpieces in the media, both traditional and social, who so adeptly turned us against ourselves. Our enemies are the politicians who ran television commercials that catalogued every problem our nation faces, while offering absolutely no idea or plan to solve those problems. Mostly, though, the enemies are those who financed the whole shebang. For when the 118th Congress is sworn-in and seated next January, the vast majority of people there will have been re-elected, tens if not hundreds of billions of dollars will have been spent to make that so, and no one ever bothered to ask where all that dough went. No one bothered to ask what and who specifically those billions of dollars bought.
The sad truth is the politicians who were so quick to catalog the country’s problems in their campaign ads don’t really want to solve those problems. If those problems didn’t exist, how would they demonize the other side, so as turn us against each other? They want the fear, the outrage, the petty partisanship. But before we voters get too uppity about this, remember, we choose this. We, period. Choose, period. This, period. And in doing so, we fail our basic civic duty, which is to hold elected officials accountable. We create a body politic where our elected representatives represent someone and something, but that someone ain’t us and that something ain’t our interests.
I truly wasn’t joking in earlier columns when I advocated that American voters should reject both the Blue and the Red. Look where the Blue and the Red, the Red and the Blue have gotten us.
In election cycles, we like to say we’re tired of the same old politicians doing the same old things and we advocate for term limits, but we keep either re-electing the Blues and the Reds or we elect their clones.
They offered us fear and division, we voted for fear and division, and for some ungodly reason, we’re going to act surprised when the people we elected govern by fear and division. To paraphrase Thomas Jefferson, we just elected the government we deserve.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
