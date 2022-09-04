Purchase Access

How old is old? It’s (literally) a question for the ages.

A recent poll asked people from different age groups when middle age begins. Not surprisingly, most people in their 20’s and 30’s said it begins at 40. People in their 50’s and early 60’s said it begins between 50 and 60, and people in their late 60’s to dirt nap said, “I have a hard and fast policy to never discuss things that are in the rear-view mirror.”



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

