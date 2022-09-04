How old is old? It’s (literally) a question for the ages.
A recent poll asked people from different age groups when middle age begins. Not surprisingly, most people in their 20’s and 30’s said it begins at 40. People in their 50’s and early 60’s said it begins between 50 and 60, and people in their late 60’s to dirt nap said, “I have a hard and fast policy to never discuss things that are in the rear-view mirror.”
Likewise, when these same groups were asked when old age begins, people in their 20’s and 30’s said it begins at age 60, people in their 50’s and early 60’s said it begins at 71, (Rather specific, don’t you think?) and people in their late 60’s to worm food said, “What? You’re still here? I thought I locked the door. Leave me alone. I gotta go to the can.”
OK, I took some liberties there, but the poll I mentioned really did find peoples’ perception of age is dependent on the age of the person being asked. Not surprisingly, young people believe middle and old age occur much earlier than people actually going through middle and old age think they do.
Actually, you don’t really need a poll or a study to tell you stuff like this, do you? I remember back in the 1960’s, I was a young lad, who one day did the math, and learned I’d be 45 in the year 2000.
“Wow!” I thought. “That’s really old.”
Now 45 seems young. Ain’t it amazing the difference a mere 22 years make?
At any rate, if you ask me now when middle age begins, I’ll reply, “March 3, 1999. (I don’t know why.)” And if you ask me when old age begins, I’ll reply, “Thursday. Last Thursday.” (Again, I don’t know why.) But that’s just me.
Interestingly enough, though, the people that did the poll I mentioned did a follow-up, and they found the older folks who said old age begins in your 50’s and early 60’s had become sicklier and frailer than those who said it begins later.
In layman’s terms, it turns out if you believe you’re a geezer or a biddy, you’re more likely to get sick and die earlier. Or better, if you believe you’re a geez or a biddy, you’re gonna be a geez or a biddy.
I mention this, because I find myself in a geezer crisis. (Kinda like a mid-life crisis, only with more wrinkles and a lot less hair on your head, but much more on your back and shoulders.) No, if I’m being accurate, a geezer crisis isn’t at all like a mid-life crisis. I mean, I’m not going to buy a sports car, and I have no desire to chase young women. (I’m madly in love with Lovely Wife, and besides, even if such a foolish notion occurred, I fear I’d be like the dog that chased a car and caught it. “Now what?”)
In all painful honesty, my sister’s recent death has made me weird and sad. Weirdly, I’m growing a beard, (with Lovely Wife’s (grudging) consent. And sadly, I think about death a lot more than I used to, (if that’s possible,) and I can’t seem to shake the sadness.
Lovely Wife, who isn’t a licensed therapist, but who teaches Second Grade, (which prepares her perfectly for dealing with me,) assures me the pensiveness and introspection (weirdness and thinking way too damned much,) is to be expected, considering the circumstance. She also assures me the beard thing is to be expected. (And I get the distinct feeling she hopes the beard, like the pensiveness and introspection, goes away. Soon.)
At any rate, I found solace in the studies I mentioned earlier. And isn’t it funny how that works? Your thoughts can and do manifest your reality. If you think you’re a sick old geez, you’re probably gonna be a sick old geez.
So, I guess my only recourse is to try to keep the geezer sadness at bay. In that interest, I’ll keep exercising, and spend more time counting blessings than contemplating mortality, and maybe the blues will abate. (In layman’s terms. Vamoose.)
In the meantime, What? You’re still here? I thought I locked the door. Leave me alone. I gotta go to the can.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
