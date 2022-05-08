Once upon a fable, there was a city known as Vanityville. So named because everyone in town was so enamored with their own existence, they truly believed they had to share every aspect of their lives with the rest of the world. And no one in Vanityville was more passionate in this obsession than their feckless leader, King Blabby Blump.
Now, the method of choice the citizens of Vanityville used to exercise their unfettered vanity was via megaphone, and by far the most popular megaphone in town was owned by Tommy Tweeter.
Yes sir, there were many megaphones in Vanityville, but none broadcast vanity quite like Tommy Tweeter’s megaphone. Friends, let me tell you, this was no ordinary megaphone. It had all kinds of sound effects, a volume control that went to 55, and folks in Vanityville just believed their voices just sounded better when they were broadcast over Tommy Tweeter’s megaphone.
And so, they blissfully wallowed in their vapid vanity until one dark and dreary day, when a dispute arose between King Blabby Blump and Tommy Tweeter. It seems King Blabby Blump uttered something into Tommy Tweeter’s megaphone that Tommy Tweeter didn’t like, so Tommy Tweeter banned King Blabby Blump from ever using his megaphone again.
King Blabby Blump was outraged, annoyed, livid and just plain peeved. “Fie on you, Tommy Tweeter!” he shouted into Foxy Bloviate’s megaphone. (His second favorite.) “You have silenced me! No one in the history of existence has ever been treated as unfairly as I!”
And spurred by this perceived horrible unfairness, King Blabby Blump’s supporters used Tommy Tweeter’s megaphone to bad mouth Tommy Tweeter. So naturally, Tommy Tweeter banned them as well, and Vanityville soon descended into a ruckus, a rumpus, a dust-up, a bona fide, honest to goodness brouhaha. Half the town used other, inferior megaphones, to decry the fact that Tommy Tweeter had silenced them, while the other half used Tommy Tweeter’s megaphone to claim King Blabby Blump and his supporters were full of beans. And just to show Tommy Tweeter, King Blabby Blump went out and got himself his own danged megaphone, which he would use many times a day to whine about how Tommy Tweeter had silenced him and his supporters. (Let that sink in, boys and girls. They shouted into other megaphones that they had been silenced …)
Now, it just so happened that across the mighty, muddy Sanity River from Vanityville was its twin city, Ironyaware Meadows, whose denizens loved to gather on the banks of the mighty, muddy Sanity River, and marvel at the foolishness across the waters.
However, this particular brouhaha greatly worried the denizens of Ironyaware Meadows, so they implored their fearless leader, Prince Atticus E. Carter, Esq. Attorney at Scratching Post, to try to talk sense to them.
So, the prince canoed across the waters, went to Vanityville’s town square, and used Tommy Tweeter’s megaphone to gather Vanityville’s residents. Before long, there were throngs of people in the square.
“Dudes!” the prince yelled into Tommy Tweeter’s megaphone. “You do realize that using other peoples’ megaphones to accuse Tommy Tweeter of silencing you is the epitome of irony, right?”
A long, pregnant silence fell over Vanityville, seemingly indicating that the good prince had gotten through to them, and maybe the brouhaha would abate.
That was when the crowd parted, and King Blabby Blump emerged. He cleared his throat, held his megaphone to his lips and yelled, “That stupid cat hates freedom! He wants to silence me every bit as much as Tommy Tweeter does!”
Angered supporters of King Blabby Blump chased the prince right out of town, and poor Atticus E. Carter, Esq., Attorney at Scratching Post barely made it to his canoe by the hairs of his long tail. He paddled back to Ironyaware Meadows, and told his fellow citizens of his harrowing ordeal.
“That’s Vanityville for ‘ya,” observed a sage Ironyaware Heights resident.
“Yes,” the good prince replied. “That truly is Vanityville for ya’.”
Note: Tommy Tweeter’s megaphone has since been bought by the richest man in the land, Ellie Skunkessence, for like a kajillion, kabillion smackaroos, but King Blabby Blump swears he’ll never use that megaphone again, and many times daily, he still whines into any megaphone he can find about being silenced.
Yep. That’s Vanityville for ya.
