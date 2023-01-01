Time …
New Year’s Day is one of those days that keenly remind us of time’s passage. Another ball drops in Times Square, another potato drops in front of the Idaho Statehouse, another 365 in the rear-view mirror …
Time … try to define it.
Want a mind-blowing experience? Talk to a physicist or astrophysicist about time. Einstein’s Theory of Relativity states that time compresses the faster you travel. Meaning if you were to go out into space at the speed of light for a month, and then spent a month traveling back at the speed of light. You will have aged two months, but Earth will have aged centuries.
Wrap your head around that.
Uh-huh, time isn’t (just) the linear thing we measure with rudimentary clocks. Time, space and light are bent and manipulated by circumstance and gravity, in ways that mystify reality. Consider the constellation Orion. We glance to the stars of Orion, oblivious to the reality that the lights we see are actually billions of years old. Orion may not exist anymore, because those stars we glance upon are merely points in time. For all we know, Orion may not exist at all anymore.
Yeah. Wrap your little head around that.
Craig. Dude. Buddy. Do you really think you should be forcing thoughts like these on people in the throes of a New Year’s Day hangover? I mean, you do know Einstein and Harvey Wallbanger aftermath don’t mix well, right?
OK then, let’s try a different tack …
Time passes …
2023 will mark my 34th year of marriage, my 30th year without a cigarette, my 26th year of writing this column and my 69th year on the planet. My father will have been gone for 41 years, my mother for 38, and August will mark a year since my dear artistic sister passed.
Time passes …
Children transform to teens, transform to young adults, transform to adulthood, parenthood and old age. Once youthful faces wrinkle, hair goes grey. And we yearn for a time that wasn’t really as simple and carefree as we now think it was, but we surely remember it that way.
Time … and the funny ways we deal with it.
Way back 30 years ago, I decided to quit smoking. So, I went to an ear, nose and throat specialist, who prescribed nicotine patches. (That’s how long ago it was. You couldn’t just buy them at the pharmacy.) It being late October, I told the doctor I planned to make quitting smoking my New Year’s resolution.
“Oh, don’t do that,” he replied.
He then explained the undeniable fact that most New Year’s resolutions fail. You enter the new year with zeal and determination, but the dreariness and drudgery of January and February soon kick in, and erode all that zeal and devotion.
“Quit as soon as you can,” he scolded. “Get it over with.”
So, Oct. 24 of this year will mark my 30th year without nicotine.
I’m every bit as proud of the 30th as I was of the first. As anyone who’s wrestled with a demonic nicotine addiction can tell you, beating it is no mean feat. I’m often asked how I, a schlub, a scrub and a weakling, managed such a Herculean feat. I reply, “One sentence.”
You see, when nicotine patches were prescription only, they came with a pamphlet, and at the bottom of every page of said pamphlet, written in bold letters was the sentence: “Remember: The cravings will go away whether you smoke or not.”
Speak comfort to me, right? In my first days after quitting, when I was contemplating chewing the drywall down and scratching through window panes, I cannot tell you what a source of comfort that sentence was. Thinking about it, it’s one of the truest sentences ever written. The cravings did indeed go away, whether I smoked or not. And with each passing day, the struggle eased.
With each passing day …
Thinking about it, “the sentence,” is a grand metaphor. Our desires to do toxic, self-destructive things do indeed go away, whether we indulge them or not.
Um, Craig. That was an awful long way to go to help people deal with New Year’s resolutions, don’t you think?
What can I say? It’s the Holidays. I had space to fill. Happy New Year!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.