Time …

New Year’s Day is one of those days that keenly remind us of time’s passage. Another ball drops in Times Square, another potato drops in front of the Idaho Statehouse, another 365 in the rear-view mirror …



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments