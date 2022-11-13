People are most upset over Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. Not me, of course, because I’m not on Twitter.
Well, that’s not honest. Because I have no friends and no real life to speak of, I like to occasionally go on Twitter anonymously, and needle politicians and celebrities who take themselves too seriously. Which is to say I try my hardest to make folks understand the physical world and the world of the little screen aren’t interchangeable.
‘Tis a Sisyphus ordeal, but I roll the rock up the hill anyway.
And speaking of taking yourself too seriously and being too emotionally invested in the little screen, shortly after Musk forked over his $44 billion for Twitter, he announced he wanted to charge people $8 a month for the Twitter “blue check.” (A blue check on your account supposedly authenticates that you are who you say you are.)
Twitter users predictably went ape salad, for they believed with all their hearts and souls that Twitter was their essential connection to politics and society, and the very thought of being charged for that repulsed them.
Because I myself don’t need a blue check to validate that I am who I am, I laughed and laughed from the sheer schadenfreude. (A German word for taking pleasure in the misfortune of others. Such a comforting language is German, don’t you think?) It also oddly brought P.T. Barnum to mind.
Folks just loved Barnum’s American Museum, and why not? With its taxidermized animals, relics from the American Revolution, a full set of “Mermaid bones,” and all kinds of “live” exhibits. (AKA Freak shows,) what wasn’t to love? Only problem was, people lingered, which Barnum knew was cutting into his profit. So, he strategically placed signs around the museum, which read, “This Way to the Egress,” with an arrow pointing to the back of the museum. Intrigued, people would hurry through the attractions, and pass through a door, with “The Great Egress” painted on it, only to find themselves outside the museum. (“Egress” being a fancy word for exit.) And they would have to pay to re-enter.
The trick for Barnum was to make the admission price high enough to make people think they were getting something, and low enough where folks wouldn’t mind having to pay to get back in after falling for the egress gag. Interestingly, you’d think the egress trick would’ve only worked for a short time, but it never failed to increase foot traffic at the museum. Human nature. Go figure.
Eight bucks a month for a Twitter blue check is Elon Musk’s, “Egress.” Which is to say it’s his Barnum trick, not his exit door.
Allow me to explain.
Remember when the former president got banned from Twitter? He and his supporters acted like a major crime had been committed, because they believed Twitter is a major human right, and an absolute necessity. They’re neither, but the perception of Twitter as a right and necessity was all that mattered.
Because of this perception, people will fork over the eight bucks for a blue check. It’s just expensive enough where folks believe they’re getting something of value, and just cheap enough where they won’t feel conned.
Sure, people could find other online platforms, or better, just turn off the little screen, and spend the time they’ve been obsessing over said little screen on real world concerns, but that’s not going to happen. They’re emotionally invested. This emotional investment precludes them from realizing social media and all its unreal trappings are a boondoggle. That they’re merely the suckers P. T. Barnum claimed are born every minute.
Mostly, though, people will pay the eight bucks, because of their addiction to online validation. This addiction will also prevent them from realizing that their eight bucks, times however many other boondoggled suckers pay it, coupled with the fact that Musk has fired almost the entire leadership and staff at Twitter, will result in a pretty hefty profit to Musk, courtesy of suckers that are born every minute.
Maybe in the future, Musk can place a banner headline on Twitter’s sign-on screen that reads, “This Way to the Chicanery. Only $5!” You know people would fork over a fiver in a heartbeat.
Hey Elon baby! If you use this idea, you gotta pay me. It’s on paper now.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
