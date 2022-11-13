People are most upset over Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. Not me, of course, because I’m not on Twitter.

Well, that’s not honest. Because I have no friends and no real life to speak of, I like to occasionally go on Twitter anonymously, and needle politicians and celebrities who take themselves too seriously. Which is to say I try my hardest to make folks understand the physical world and the world of the little screen aren’t interchangeable.



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

