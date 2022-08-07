We accept things we really shouldn’t.
For instance, I was prescribed a certain medication after my stroke a few years ago. The cost for a month’s supply of this medication (before insurance) is more than $600. In Australia, the same medication costs, (you might want to sit down for this), $73.40. In Germany: $68.40. In Sweden: $65.40, and in France, it’s $62.40.
What’s the difference? Governments of the mentioned nations negotiate pharmaceutical prices. More importantly, they don’t allow pharmaceutical companies to advertise or contribute to political campaigns. By comparison, pharmaceutical companies contribute millions to US political campaigns and in 2021, they spent $6.58 BILLION on advertising in the US. But when you get right down to it, it was you and I who spent that $6.58 billion on pharmaceutical advertising in the US, wasn’t it?
Oh, sure, most of us don’t pay full prescription prices out of pocket. Our insurers or Medicare or Medicaid pay most of it. But the company that makes the mentioned medication gets their 600 bucks. Private insurers simply pass the difference between our co-pay and theirs to ever-increasing premiums. (And you know who pays for Medicare and Medicaid.)
Think of that the next time you’re watching one of those insipid, inane pharmaceutical ads on television.
Here’s an interesting analogy: We’re all pretty peeved about current gas prices, right? However, this is a worldwide issue. The Germans, French, Australians and Swedes are paying just about as much, if not more, for gasoline. So, what would you say if Americans had to pay $6 a gallon for gasoline, while the average price for gasoline in Europe was 75 cents a gallon?
Oddly, not only do Americans accept America’s pharmaceutical price fiasco, some Americans agree when politicians try to tell us this is the best medical system in the world. We’re paying over $600 for a medication whose average cost is about $75 in the rest of the Western world? This is the best we can do? Really?
I’ve long wondered why we accept things like this, and after much consideration, I believe the answer is simply summed up in the following sentence: “That’s just the way it’s always been done.”
People don’t like change. We say we want change, but when we say that, we mean we want others to change. It’s like truth. We say we want truth, but we only want truth about others. Truth and change for ourselves is just too bitter a meal for most to ingest.
And it’s exactly this fear of change that causes us to accept absolutely nonsensical things, like paying thousands of dollars a year for medical insurance, and that insurance not kicking in until you spend thousands more out of pocket for healthcare. (Seriously. In what level of Hades did they dream up the concept of deductibles?)
We know it’s nonsense, (politely put,) but when faced with actual change, God Himself could come down from His throne in Heaven, and say, “Really people, you gotta stop letting these people take advantage of you like this. I didn’t design you to accept the insipid and downright evil so easily.” And our outlandish fear of change would cause too many of us to fight the Almighty Himself. (Religious experts from the Facebook Academy of Theology would, no doubt, take to the internet and cable news to claim God didn’t really mean what He said when He said what He said.)
More than any other time in my lifetime, I think we should keep stuff like this in mind this Election Day. And speaking of pharmaceutical commercials and voting, how cool would it be if politicians were required to warn consumers the way pharmaceutical companies have to warn us in their awful, wasteful commercials? Warning: Voting for Democrats or Republicans can cause completely unfounded self-righteousness, phony patriotism, and in some cases, the uncontrollable urge to try to overthrow the country. Candidates you vote for may be under the influence of large corporate contributions. Voting should not be paired drugs, alcohol or partisan political punditry. Nor should it be paired with ignorance, or the silly desire to win dubious arguments. Tell the nearest smart person if you intend on voting without careful study beforehand. If done well, voting may lead to change. (Which really ain’t a bad thing. Honest.)
