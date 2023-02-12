There I was, desperately searching for something to write about, when something Chinese floated over Montana.
What? You didn’t hear? This big ol’ balloon apparently floated all the way from China, across the Bering Strait, over Alaska and Canada, to Montana. And here’s the weird part: Nobody saw it until it was over Montana. I guess it’s against the law to look up in Canada…
Also odd was the fact that we knew almost immediately that the balloon was Chinese. What? Was there a tag hanging off it that read, “Made in China?”
Nope. Hard as it may be to believe, the Chinese told us. Now, that’s a phone call I’d pay anything to listen in on…
“Good morning, this is SAC/NORAD, scanning America’s skies since the Cold War, how may I help you?”
“Uh, yeah, this is Phil at Great Big Chinese Not Spy Balloons ‘R Us. We just wanted to give you a heads up. There’s going to be a large, white balloon floating over Montana this weekend. Don’t be alarmed, though. It’s just a… (what did they say we should call it, Dave?) ... Oh, yeah, it’s a weather balloon. Uh-huh, just a big ol’ weather balloon. Nothing for you to worry about at all. Just a great big fat old Chinese weather balloon.”
“Uh, why’s it here, Phil?”
“Well, are you aware of ‘The Butterfly Effect?’ You know, a butterfly flaps its wings in China and it sets off a chain of events that culminates in a tornado in Nebraska? Well, we have reason to believe the flatulence from a hibernating grizzly bear in Glacier National Park set off a chain of events that culminated in a nasty thunderstorm in Beijing, and we just wanted to confirm.”
“That’s not true, either, is it, Phil?”
“How about this? We’re trying to raise awareness. I mean, how dare we call this vibrant being a ‘big, fat old Chinese balloon.’ It prefers to be called, ‘A sexy plus-sized Asian wind-driven floatation apparatus.’ You should also know it’s non-binary, pan-sexual, and its pronouns are he, his, it, and its. It’s also a Capricorn, and identifies as a Boeing 747.”
“That’s not true, either, is it Phil?”
“An optical illusion?”
“Phil, tell the truth…”
Well, whatever it was, it floated across the nation, and was shot down over the Atlantic off the coast of North Carolina. If I myself were given the choice of which “North” state to shoot the thing down in, I would’ve chosen North Dakota. Not a lot of people to hit and it’s not like you’re gonna ruin anything. Why foul a perfectly good ocean, right?
More importantly, though, the Chinese either didn’t tell us exactly what the balloon was doing here, or they told us, and the US government is keeping it a secret. Either way, our great nation is suffering a post-event case of the heebie-jeebies, and it’s not good when a nation that possesses trillions of dollars-worth of military ordinance and technology gets a case of the heebie-jeebies.
All I can say is after all the hoopla, wouldn’t it be a hoot if it was indeed just a weather balloon? I mean, it’s not like balloons are all that navigable. They’re like hippies. They go wherever the wind takes them.
Regardless, whatever it was and whatever its reason for being here, I’m most certain the military experts from Fort Facebook and the Twitter Military Academy will, over the next weeks and months, crawl out of the internet woodwork to make as much conjecture as possible. It was a bio weapon, that’s going to cause all Americans to grow a third ear. It was JFK, returning from the dead. They were looking for the Flathead Monster. (Not unlike the Loch Ness Monster, only it lives in a large Montana lake.)
And you just know the supermarket tabloids are going to have a field day, with headlines like. “Balloon Actually a Flying Saucer,” “Beings from Intergalactic Balloon Impregnates Woman in Minnesota,” “Intergalactic Balloon Aliens Settle in Chicago, Open a Chinese Buffet.” (Get it? A Chinese buffet?)
Should I be making fun of this? I don’t know. Oh, sure it’s frighteningly semi-apocalyptic and all, but haven’t you ever heard of dark humor? Furthermore, it turns out similar Chinese balloons floated over the US no fewer than three times from 2017 to 2020.
And nobody looked up…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.