There I was, desperately searching for something to write about, when something Chinese floated over Montana.

What? You didn’t hear? This big ol’ balloon apparently floated all the way from China, across the Bering Strait, over Alaska and Canada, to Montana. And here’s the weird part: Nobody saw it until it was over Montana. I guess it’s against the law to look up in Canada…



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

