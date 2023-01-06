The other day, I overheard two older men discussing our modern, “hard times.” In fact, one of them actually averred, “These sure are hard times.”
“That’s right,” the other agreed emphatically.
Politicians and their media apologists are fond of selling our times as, “hard times.” And lots of us have been manipulated to fall for it. Well, I hate to pour cold water on the (self) pity party, but I’d like to ask you to consider the following…
The funny thing about the aforementioned conversation was it took place between two Baby Boomers, and the pure and simple fact of the matter is if you were born between 1946 and 1964, chances are very good you’ve never really known hard times.
Oh, I’m quite certain there are lots of Baby Boomers who have had difficulties, struggles and challenges. But few of us really know hard times. Certainly not like the hard times our parents went through.
They endured the Great Depression and a world war. We went through a war no one wanted to fight, disco, and punk rock. In their youth, just about every commodity in the country was rationed for four years. We throw fits if we’re asked to wear a mask or our internet connection bogs down.
My mother’s greatest fear in life was that the bank was going to take our house away. Having grown up in South Dakota during the Depression, her fear was well-founded. Lots of her neighbors lost their homes during the Depression. Hence, she stressed horribly whenever she paid the bills, certain she was going to miss a payment on a power or water bill, that would result in the bank seizing our home.
My greatest fear is there’s an asteroid headed for Earth, and they’re not telling us, because why spend our final days in a panic?
My father kept a war diary of his service in the South Pacific during World War 2. He ripped most of the pages out, but on one of the remaining pages, he chronicled cleaning wreckage and body parts off the deck of his ship after a kamikaze attack. He was 22 years-old at the time.
When I was 22, I was engaged exclusively in drinking beer and chasing girls. (And doing neither very well.)
At any rate, what instigated the discussion of “hard times” I mentioned earlier was the price of candy bars. Both men were outraged, I tell you, outraged, as they dramatically recalled how they used to get a Hershey bar for a nickel, and now candy bars cost well over a dollar. Uh-huh, that was their confirmation that we live in hard times. Oddly enough, though, both of them bought a candy bar anyway, and both of them groused all the way out the door, and each got into their nice car and drove away.
“Gee,” I thought. “I sure hope that purchase doesn’t result in them losing their houses.”
My generation has no perspective. We grew up in the midst of one of the most affluent times in our nation’s history. Our parents, “The Greatest Generation,” handed us the world on a silver platter. As such, the vast majority of us don’t know what it means to truly do without. True suffering and oppression are completely foreign to us. That’s why we Boomers so easily mistake inconvenience for oppression, challenge for suffering and struggle for “hard times.”
I myself struggled mightily when I first moved away from home. I’d moved 350 miles from home, and I was all by myself, with little to no money. Feeling very sorry for myself, I called home, to whine to Mom about it. She wasn’t home, so I had to settle for Dad, who could tell by my tone of voice that I was distraught.
“What’s the trouble?” He asked.
“Oh, I’m just tired of living on hot dogs and macaroni and cheese,” I groused.
After a particularly pregnant pause, Dad said, “Well, son, go four or five days without eating at all, and hot dogs and macaroni and cheese won’t seem so bad.”
Kurt Vonnegut, Jr.’s writing was informed by living through the firebombing of Dresden during World War Two. My writing is informed by Bugs Bunny cartoons and episodes of “Seinfeld.”
It’s spelled, P-E-R-S-P-E-C-T-I-V-E.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.