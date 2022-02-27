In the matter of the Southern District of New York’s investigation into whether the former president and his company defrauded banks, the state of New York, the IRS in their evaluations of their properties, and their lawyers have offered the following defense. (I swear, I’m not making this up.)
“Why haven’t you investigated Hillary Clinton for spying on the former president’s 2016 campaign?”
Ah, the good old, “Other people did bad stuff, too,” defense. The expectation of which, I suppose, is that the judge in the matter is going to say, “Oh, we’re so sorry. What were we thinking? If someone else did something bad, too, that surely means you’re innocent. By all means, forget we even brought it up.”
So, let’s say you’re doing 90 mph in a school zone. You know it. Your spouse in the passenger’s seat knows it. And the officer in the police car behind you with its lights flashing surely knows it. There’s no doubt whatsoever. You’re guilty. And let’s say when you pull over and the officer approaches your window, you plaster the most innocent look you can muster on your guilty, guilty face and say, “Officer, I happen to know for a fact that my neighbor, with whom I’ve never gotten along, and who has often bad-mouthed me around the neighborhood, is across town at this very moment, driving drunk, selling pot to special needs children and kicking puppies. Furthermore, I know for a fact that the police are rigged against me, because this is the third time you’ve pulled me over like this when I’ve been doing 90 in this exact school zone.”
And then later, when you’re in court, and the judge asks your lawyer how you plead, your lawyer says, “Your Honor, my client would like the court to know his neighbor was doing much worse things at the same time, and he demands you investigate the police department’s vendetta against my client. This is the third time, your Honor, that my client has been harassed like this.”
Do you think the judge would say, “I find the accused innocent by virtue of comparison and a rigged process?” Even if your allegations about your neighbor in our little hypothetical scenario were true, would that in any way, shape or form, change the fact that you were speeding in a school zone? Is innocence by virtue of comparison a defense? Unfortunately, very powerful people on both sides of the political fence have long felt it is.
Over 20 years ago, I wrote a column, wherein I voiced my frustration with Democrats, who were trying to excuse the shenanigans of a certain other former president, by claiming prominent Republicans were doing the exact same thing. I said it was a rather slimy thing to do back then, and it’s every bit as slimy now, because even if Republicans were doing the exact same things that former president was doing, it didn’t change the fact that that former president was guilty as sin.
“What he did is worse,” is the favored defense on playgrounds. And it’s important to note there isn’t a teacher in the business who accepts the “he did worse stuff,” defense in that venue. Why would “adults” ever think it should work in serious adult matters of law?
Over the past few years, we’ve seen the former president embroiled in accusations, and the debate always goes the same. Someone will point out what the former president is accused of doing, and his pat reply always goes something like … “Well, what about Hunter Biden? What about Obama? What about Hillary? What about the media? The New York Times? The Washington Post? The Democrats?” I’ve never known a case where the former president’s reply to accusations against him has been, “I didn’t do it, and here’s proof.” There’s always sanctimonious proclamation that someone else did something just as bad or worse, along with more than a little deflection, obfuscation, claims that something is rigged against him, someone doesn’t like him, or someone is out to get him. But his defense is never, ever, “I didn’t do it, and here’s the proof.”
The bottom line is there’s no such thing as innocence by virtue of comparison. The actions of others, regardless of how egregious, don’t excuse or exonerate the guilty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.