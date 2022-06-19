Everybody is all up in arms about ‘cancel culture’. You can’t say or do anything anymore, without losing your job, losing your status, losing whatever. Well, I have news for you.
There’s no such thing as cancel culture. As a matter of fact, most people who whine about it have actually benefited from it.
Case in point: Comic Louis CK. He did something that was so naughty, the euphemism doesn’t exist that would allow me to even hint as to what he did. If your interest is piqued, Google, “What Louis CK did that caused him to lose his FX show.” But be forewarned, you’re not going to like it.
“Wait a minute, Craig.” I hear you saying. “Cancel culture does exist. You just said Louis CK’s show was canceled.”
Not so fast. Louis CK is more successful now than he ever was. He packs arenas around the country and the world, and he recently won a Grammy for best comedy recording.
Canceled? I don’t think so.
Or consider Joe Rogan. Musician Neil Young, whose voice to me always sounded like a cat being picked up by its tail, was so angry at Joe Rogan, Young removed his songs from Spotify, and said he wouldn’t return as long as Spotify aired Rogan’s podcast. As a result, Rogan gained hundreds of thousands of listeners, while Young continues to sound like a cat that’s being picked up by its tail. Only no one will hear it on Spotify.
I suppose the argument could be made that Young canceled himself, but that just proves my point. Cancel culture does not exist.
And then there’s rapper Cardi B, who a few years ago had a song entitled, ‘WAP’. Again, I cannot even euphemize what the song is about, and again, if you want to know what it’s about, Google it, and again, you’re not going to like it.
Conservative media went bat salad, completely failing to realize their adamantly-expressed outrage so piqued the interest of their audience, the hits on the song’s video on YouTube and other sites went through the roof, and Cardi B made scads of money off the hits.
Could it be Ms. Cardi wrote the song specifically to outrage, so as to increase internet hits, so as to increase the size of her bank account?
The undeniable truth is in our age of streaming services and social media, where money is made from people simply visiting your accounts, cancel culture simply doesn’t exist.
I mean, consider Dave Chapelle. In his most recent Netflix special, Chapelle’s jokes so ired the LGBQT community, LGBQT folks around the world threatened to boycott Netflix.
Netflix responded to their demands with an emphatic, “Sure. Go ahead.”
That’s because Netflix knows there are few if any entertainers or comics that have as large and devoted a following as Chapelle. More than that, though, they know if they dumped Chapelle, every other streaming service in the world would be lined up at his door with truckloads, nay, endless trainloads of money, and the promise, nay, the absolute insistence that he say whatever the heck he wanted to say, however the heck he wanted to say it.
The ultimate case in point here, though, is a certain former president, who was banned from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. After he was banned, he went to the Fox News Channel, One America News, the Washington Times, and any other platform that would have him, to complain about it.
My point is, in the more than a year since the former president was banned by the three social media giants, has anything and everything he’s said and done not been immediately broadcast around the world?
Silenced, indeed!
If anything, being banned, being boycotted, being widely-reviled, having this or that group boycott and organize protests against you is a sure-fire route to fame and fortune. All you need to do is to sufficiently make yourself appear persecuted, and the next thing you know, one side of the political debate or the other will lionize you, and you’ll be more famous than ever.
No sir, cancel culture is merely an invented construct, designed to garner attention, because in the world of endless, ravenous, perpetual electronic folderol, attention is currency, the goal, and the name of the game.
