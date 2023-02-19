Super Bowl Sunday is unlike any other day, anywhere in the world.

For television, by television, for the sake of television, on television. (To give you an idea, the field was very slick, because it had been painted. It seems the television network determined the green of the green grass wasn’t green enough for 4K TV.)



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

