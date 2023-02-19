Super Bowl Sunday is unlike any other day, anywhere in the world.
For television, by television, for the sake of television, on television. (To give you an idea, the field was very slick, because it had been painted. It seems the television network determined the green of the green grass wasn’t green enough for 4K TV.)
Television: Where the appearance of the event is much more important than the event itself. Oh yeah, and endlessly talking about the event is pretty important, too. And let’s not forget the sponsors…
Yes, Super Bowl Sunday begins early in the morning, with the “Ford Trucks Only Eleven Hours to Go Show.” A retrospective of the teams’ seasons, featuring interviews with wives and children, the players’ high school coaches, their teachers, the geeks they bullied in grade and high school; all ending with a tear-jerker story of the player who overcame immense adversity to get here.
Then comes “The Costco, Naw, We’re Still Nowhere Close Show,” where goomers in suits talk about talking about how oddsmakers in Vegas are talking about the upcoming game.
And then, “The Preparation H, Nope, Still a Long Time Away Show,” wherein men and women who never played the game, and whose expertise of the game consists of watching the game, presume to advise the coaches and players how best to win the game.
The antici…pation builds, with more talking, more conjecture, more predictions, and more emphatic statements, until we come to, “The GM It’s Almost Here, But Not Quite Yet Show,” Featuring celebrities and politicians, reminiscing over their favorite Super Bowl memories, with a special appearance from the latest pop music superstar, singing a medley of his or her greatest hits.
And then there’s, “The Pringles Pre-Pre-Game Show,” where the guys who do the pre-pre game shows during the season blather and make their predictions. And then…
“The Pepto Bismol No Really, This Is the Real Pre-Game Show’” where the guys who do the actual pre-game show during the regular season talk and talk and talk some more about talking about the game. Leading to…
“The Sour Cream and Onion Lays Potato Chips Presentation of the Flag. The Pepsi Singing of ‘God Bless America’, The Home Depot Singing of ‘Lift Every Voice,’ and the Microsoft Singing of the National Anthem.” Followed by the, “Boeing, McDonnel-Douglass War Plane Flyover,” ending with, “The Popeye’s Chicken Crowd Cheering Wildly.”
And then finally, after hours and hours of talking, discussing, bloviating, debating and just plain yakety-yacking, (and the obligatory commercials, of course,) we get to, “The Wal Mart Introduction of the Officials,” The Lowe’s Building Center Presentation of the Coin,” “The Nacho Carp Doritos Coin Flip,” and finally, “The Starbucks Kickoff.”
And then comes, “The Carl’s, Jr. First Quarter,” and the McDonald’s Second Quarter.” Followed by, “The Jeep Pre-Halftime Halftime Show,” and, of course, “The Apple Music Presentation of Rihanna, Lip Syncing Her One Step Pregnancy Test Greatest Hits,” which ends with, “The Cheetos’ Post Halftime Show.”
Then there’s, “The Amazon Third Quarter,” and “The Facebook/Instagram Fourth Quarter.” Followed by, “The Dr. Scholl’s Jock Itch Spray Pre-Post Game Show, “The Budweiser, No, This Is the Real Post Game Show,” and “The Viagra Presentation of the Trophy.” And the day ends with an all-new episode of, “Wendy’s Presents Next Level Chef.” (Check your local listings.)
Nothing screams “America” quite like much more time being spent talking about the event than the event itself, interspersed with an endless stream of over-produced commercials, reminding us to mindlessly consume, being rudely interrupted by the actual event.
It did, though, serve as inspiration. Yes, during one of the 7 trillion commercials, it occurred that there’s a lot of money in corporate sponsorship. So, being the idea man I am, I sent some emails…
To: The Dollar Store Corporation. From: Craig Carter. Dear Sirs or Madams, I have a great idea for your corporate sponsorship. We’ll call it, “The Dollar Store Presents Craig Carter’s Sunday Column: Because What Did You Expect from Something This Cheap?”
To: Kohler Bathroom Fixtures Corp. From: Craig Carter. Dear Sirs or Madams, I believe I have a great idea for your corporate sponsorship. We’ll call it “Craig Carter’s Sunday Morning Word Extravaganza, Presented by Kohler Bathroom Fixtures: Because Craig’s Work Is Truly in Desperate Need of a Good Flushing.”
The worst they can do is say, “no,” right?
