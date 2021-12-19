A homeless man recently set fire to the large Christmas tree outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, re-igniting, (pun intended,) Fox’s “War on Christmas” narrative.
For the record, there is absolutely no war on Christmas. Yes, there are those anti-Christmas Grinches, who grouse and grumble, but look around you. We’re up to our armpits in jolly and merry, and there are enough “Ho, Ho, Ho’s” out there to choke a fat reindeer. But let’s get back to that setting a Christmas tree on fire thing…
Actually, it wasn’t so much a tree that was set afire as it was this humongous metal spiral scaffold, wrapped in cellophane and fake pine needles, impersonating a Christmas tree. (From the albeit lesser-known Irving Berlin Christmas classic, “I Pine for My Mother’s Metal Spiral Scaffold Wrapped in Cellophane and Fake Pine Needles, Impersonating a Christmas Tree.” (The lyrics were uncharacteristically clunky for an Irving Berlin tune, but it had a beguiling melody.))
Nevertheless, the folks at Fox were outraged, with Ainsley Earhardt of “Fox and Friends,” going so far as to call the homeless man, “Scrooge.” (Yes indeed. Scrooge was infamous for setting fire to all the Christmas stuff he could find. Until, of course, the Cratchit family’s Christmas goose wouldn’t stay lit, which caused Scrooge to find the Christmas spirit, and send Tiny Tim to a chiropractor. Or something like that…)
So anyway, the hubbub over the burning of tacky decorations got me thinking about Christmas trees and decorations and such, and a simple Google search showed there once actually was a real war on the celebration of the Holidays.
You may well know the practice of bringing evergreen trees into the house and lighting them, and hanging wreaths is based on European pagan rituals, that pre-date Christianity, but you may not know in early US history, the Pilgrims and Puritans frowned on these practices and the general making of merry at this Season. (Of course, there was very little in the world the Puritans and Pilgrims didn’t frown upon. My favorite columnist, Cal Trillin put it best when he called the Pilgrims and Puritans, “People who were dedicated to the idea that somewhere in the world, someone was having a good time, and by God, they were going to put a stop to it.”)
Yep, you read that right. Wound-tight religious zealots actually did wage a war on the celebration of Christmas. In fact, the Pilgrim’s second governor, William Bradford, wrote that it was his goal to “stamp out any pagan mockery” of the Christmas season. And Oliver Cromwell preached extensively and passionately against the “heathen rituals” of Christmas carols, decorating trees, or “Any joyful expression that would desecrate that sacred event.” And in 1659, the General Court of Massachusetts enacted a law making any observation of Christmas, other than church services, a penal offense. Yep, people were actually fined for hanging wreaths or singing carols. (And people were burned at the stake for smooching under the mistletoe. )
(While it is true that “frivolous” celebrations were banned, there’s no evidence anyone was burned at the stake for smooching. Although, given the wound-tightness of the folks in question, I wouldn’t be at all surprised.)
Anyway, Christmas wasn’t really celebrated in the US until the mid-1800s, when the massive influx of Irish and German immigrants and their insistence on going all out for the Season put the kibosh on all that “stamping out frivolity” nonsense. (And let’s give the Irish and Germans a shot of Jameson and a tankard of ale for their contributions! (As if they need more of that this time of year…)
So, I guess you could say the history of Americans celebrating the Holiday Season is pretty much the story of America itself. Started by terminally wound-tight people, trying to deny any and all frivolity, who were eventually drowned out by drunken immigrants, who didn’t particularly care for that nonsense, and thus went overboard the other way, and now the normal among us, (certainly not me, by the way,) are forever caught between the wound-tight and the do-whatever-feel-goods. The hippies and the squares. The cool and the fuddy-duddies. The way-too-frivolous and the way-too-uptight.
And thus ends Craig’s Merry Holiday journey through American history.
You’re welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.