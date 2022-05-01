There’s a post on Instagram featuring a picture of a living room from what looks like the 1960’s. In this room is an old console television set, with an AM/FM radio and a rotary phone on top, and a traditional clock on the wall above it. The accompanying caption reads, “Wanna paralyze a Millennial? Put them in this room and tell them to turn the television on to Channel 13, tune the radio to 970 AM, and order a pizza at 6 o’clock.”
OK, Boomer.
It made me smile, because it proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that the world goes full circle, even for Baby Boomers. Boomers have become what we once ridiculed. We’re crabby old coots and biddies, waxing nostalgic about our long-lost youth, griping about the younger generations, with the unspoken but very obvious belief that we can crabby and fussy our youth back.
Wanna paralyze a Boomer? Stick them at a retail store check-out, put an iPhone in their hand, and tell them to pay for a large purchase, using Apple Pay.
Actually, that wouldn’t paralyze a Boomer so much as it’d guarantee a 20-minute geezer or biddy crabby lecture about how much better the world used to be before technology, how technology is too complicated, and “What’re you going to do when all these (foul, foul, filth, filth) computers break down?”
Yes sir, we Boomers are convinced technology is going to all go kerflooey, aren’t we? And it serves technology right for what it’s done to us. That’s right. Technology is solely responsible for the Baby Boom’s geriatric blue funk. Technology is to blame for all our woes and worries. I mean, the old knees didn’t act up in bad weather before computers came along. I never had to take a laxative before the smartphone sashayed into our lives. I had plenty of hair on my head and not so much hair on my shoulders and back before digital TV, and I’m thoroughly convinced Hulu is to blame for my sudden old man lactose intolerance. A major technology failure would surely show these smart aleck young people, with their perfect smiles, seemingly endless energy and unsplotched skin. And who knows? Maybe a technology breakdown would restore our long-lost youth.
Well, I hate to burst the Baby Boomer bubble, (Say that fast three times,) but the world of our youth most definitely wasn’t the perfect place we like to think it was. Yep, the music was awesome. But it’s important to remember the same generation that gave us “Dark Side of the Moon,” “London Calling,” and “Songs in the Key of Life,” gave us “Disco Duck,” (And Disco itself,) “Muskrat Love,” and such insightful, inspirational lyrics as “In the desert, you can remember your name, ‘cuz there ain’t no one for to give you no pain.” More importantly, though, how conveniently we forget that we only got two channels on that old console TV, and the reception was dependent on how much tin foil you put on the antenna, how many kids held said antenna just so, and of course, the weather. Also, the rotary phone was attached to the wall, and you had to pay extra to place a call outside your local area, the AM radio was static city and old-fashioned clocks stopped working if we didn’t wind them.
Nostalgia is nothing more and nothing less than old people seeing the world through age and cataract-clouded eyes. (Not me anymore in regard to the cataracts, but I think you know what I mean.)
Truth be told, I’m patiently (?) waiting for the younger generations to take their place in the world. There are WAY too many old men and women running things. That’s why the world is so crabby and fussy. Young men and women should find this unacceptable. As much as we Boomers are loathe to admit it, the world isn’t ours anymore. I guarantee we old fogies, geezers, bats and biddies are going to gripe and grouse when the younger generations inevitably take over, (just as our parents groused and griped about us when we took over from them,) but the world turns and everything changes. In the words of one of my favorite 60’s songs, “We are but a moment’s sunlight, fading in the grass.”
Time for the next day to dawn…
