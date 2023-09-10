Craig Carter

America has a massive case of the angrys. The whole danged country is on edge.

Yes sir, these people are mad at those people, because those people don’t behave the way these people think they should. Those people are mad at these people for not having the common courtesy to mind their own business. Other people are mad at those people and these people for not being included in the feud between these people and those people. And these people, those people and the other people are collectively fed up with people, because — geez — have you met people?



