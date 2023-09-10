America has a massive case of the angrys. The whole danged country is on edge.
Yes sir, these people are mad at those people, because those people don’t behave the way these people think they should. Those people are mad at these people for not having the common courtesy to mind their own business. Other people are mad at those people and these people for not being included in the feud between these people and those people. And these people, those people and the other people are collectively fed up with people, because — geez — have you met people?
The whole danged country’s gone nutsie-wutzie. Whatever shall we do about it? Well, I think I’ve come upon the perfect way to get the bats out of our belfries, the hitches out of our get-alongs, the knots out of our nighties and the bunches from our underpants…
A holiday.
Now, when I say holiday, I don’t mean a day where some people go and do things that cost money, and the people who collect the money have to work. I’m talking about a day where all Americans just stay home. The only people allowed to work for that one day would be first responders, emergency medical people, and the maintainers of crucial infrastructure. And for their sacrifice, they should get paid quadruple time and a half, and be given a paid day off at a later date of their choosing.
We shall call this day, “The Great American Bug-Out.”
Better go to the store beforehand to buy all the goods you’ll need for the Great American Bug-Out, folks, because as I said, no one but the most essential workers will be working. That means no going out to eat, no going to the bars, no shopping of any kind. And to ensure there’s no commerce, legal tender will be officially suspended for those 24 hours. That means your money is no good on The Great American Bug-Out day. Your debit and credit cards will be disabled as well. Oh, relax. It’ll do the lot of us mindless consumers a world of good to do without mindless consumption for just one day. The world isn’t going to end if we take a break from impulse buys.
And in case you’re wondering, yes the internet and television would be shut down as well. That means no social media, no cute cat videos, no sliding into each other’s DM’s, no celebrity news, no owning each other in the comments sections, no insipid cable news. (A few editors will be allowed to work and can send everyone with a cell phone a text to inform us should something of consequence happen. And no, the latest ravings from some hypocritical politician or the fact that a Kardashian did something naked is not consequential.)
Furthermore, the only mode of travel allowed will be bicycles and other non-motorized vehicles.
Put simply, ladies and gentlemen, The Great American Bug-Out would be a day to sit in quiet contemplation. Read some books, think of the world and our place in it. Get in touch with our humanity again.
Aw, who’s kidding who here? My Great American Bug-Out ain’t gonna happen. I can see the massive hissy fits now. Conspiracy theorists would conspiracy theorize that some rich guy would be making a fortune off our inactivity.
“Oh, no!” they’d cry. “The government is trying to force us to relax. We won’t stand for it! Be miserable and angry, America! It’s your patriotic duty!”
Retailers and corporations would also no doubt sue, claiming a day without commerce and profit will kill the economy.
And even if the Great American Bug-Out actually came about, it’d only be a matter of hours, or maybe even minutes before people would go crazy from the Zen and the nirvana. (The state of enlightenment. Not the 90’s grunge band.) All that quiet contemplation would no doubt result in people bursting from their homes, screaming, “I can’t take this anymore!” They’d inevitably pick fights with their neighbors, and before long, it’d all descend into something akin to the opening scene of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” with people beating each other with blunt objects and flinging their waste at each other, monkeyhouse-style.
Let’s face it. Forcing Americans to relax and calm ourselves would just tick us off. A fella can dream, though, right?
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
