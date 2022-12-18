Tis the season of love, joy, tackily decorating and lots more mindless consumption than usual. As such, I’ve decided to forgo the serious discussion of politics and such to dedicate my December columns to discussions of the Holidays. We started with carols. Now let’s tackle Christmas movies.
Although it’s a mere television cartoon, nothing equals, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” “Nuff said.
I’m also particularly fond of another Christmas cartoon featuring, “Bloom County’s” Opus (the penguin,) and Bill, the cat, entitled, “A Wish for Wings that Work.” It features the timeless Holiday quote, “Gee, Billy boy, you’re up to your nether regions in recyclables.”
Not your taste? Let’s go traditional.
How about, “It’s a Wonderful Life?” If you can watch the last scene of that movie without tearing up, you have no heart and no soul. (And you deserve to be up to your nether regions in recyclables.)
Every time I watch it, though, I cannot help but think if my guardian angel were to show me what the world would be without me, Lovely Wife would have lots less grey hair, and she’d be married to a sane, well-adjusted man. And the benevolent despot that ruled her house would be a dog, not a cat. (She thought she was allergic to cats until she married me. Go figure …)
You also can’t go wrong with “White Christmas.”
“When I’m worried and I can’t sleep, I count my blessings instead of sheep, and I fall asleep, counting my blessings.”
If hearing Bing croon that lyric doesn’t mist your baby blues, again, you have no heart or soul. (And again, you deserve to be up to your nether regions in recyclables.)
Lovely Wife and I are also connoisseurs of the myriad cinematic versions of Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.” The version the TNT network did, starring Patrick Stewart as Scrooge, is our favorite overall, but George C. Scott is our favorite Scrooge. And even though the older versions are cheesily over-acted, we’ll still watch, because it’s Christmas. And Dickens.
And “Scrooged,” with Bill Murray is worth a watch.
And who can forget "The Grinch?" Nothing beats the original cartoon, but the movie with Jim Carrey is sublime. (“I’m gonna die! I’m gonna die! I’m gonna throw up, and then I’m gonna die!)
Many others deserve mention, “Miracle on 34th St.,” “Elf,” “A Christmas Story,” etc., but my agenda here isn’t to chronicle, it’s to blather about my tastes.
Speaking of which, we now come to the question that haunts us all: Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie. It is NOT. (Bruce Willis even said so.) It’s an action movie that happens to take place at Christmastime.
And if we’re going to discuss Christmas cinema, we must mention the trillions of Holiday movies on the Hallmark Channel.
Lovely Wife loves them. Me? Not so much.
Why?
No ugly people. Seriously, only the gorgeous are allowed Christmas in Hallmark movie land. The ugly, the plain and even the merely so-so need not apply.
If there’s ever a Hallmark Christmas movie entitled, “Christmas in Uggofatbaldtown.” I’m there! But so long as every Hallmark Christmas movie is about the gorgeous-but-life-hardened big city executive, who finds herself in a small town at Christmas, where she meets a stunningly handsome man, who at first aggravates the be-jumpers out of her with his simple hometown ways, but his simplicity, (and hunkiness) melts her hard, hard heart, and she falls madly in love, and the two of them jingle all the way to happily ever after Hallmark land, Lovely Wife will have to watch Hallmark Channel Christmas movies by her lonesome.
That vented, (with no opportunity for a certain someone to rebut,) allow me to share a personal Christmas story. For this, we’ll return to a lyric from a song on “White Christmas.”
“I fall asleep, counting my blessings…”
For the last few years, a very loyal reader of my work, who lives in the apartment complex across the street from us has taped a Christmas card to my garage door. This card, gloriously enough, always finds me just when I need it most. I’ve considered sending a card back, but I always felt a mere card return wasn’t enough to express how much I appreciate this simple, incredibly beautiful gesture. So please know, every night I receive that incredibly thoughtful gift …
“I fall asleep, counting my blessings …”
