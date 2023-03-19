What follows is my semi-annual rant against the scourge on humanity known as Daylight Saving Time, followed by a brilliant idea. Sorry, you gotta trudge through the former to get to the latter.
I never promised you a rose garden…
I’ve addressed this countless times before, but it bears repeating. Daylight Saving is the definition of a fool’s errand. Messing with timekeeping contraptions does not change time. Time cannot and will not be defined or controlled by human contrivances. Time is uncontrollable and undefinable.
OK, there are dictionary definitions of time, but none of them are really accurate. Very smart physicists such as Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein have tried to saddle time, as it were, but that bronco ain’t been busted yet.
And yet, in our arrogance and ignorance we twice every year fiddle with timekeeping implements, believing we actually changed the length of the day. For the record, the day you read this will be a few minutes longer than the day before, not because somebody messed with a clock. The planet moved slightly on its axis on its march to the Northern Hemisphere’s Summer Solstice. Tomorrow will slightly be longer than today. That’s just how it is.
Which begs the question, why do we do this? Simply, we do this because we did it last year. Why did we do it last year? We did it last year because we did it the year before that. Why did we do it the year before that? I think you know where this is going.
Humans in groups are hopeless prisoners of habit. Once groups of humans do something en masse, it requires an industrial sized crowbar and a team of wild horses the get us to stop. Daylight Saving and Black Friday being prime examples. We call this obtuseness, this insistence on doing the same things over and over again, “tradition,” because calling it what it is, (Silly stubbornness,) lacks nobility.
Yes, we do stuff because our fathers did it. Not realizing Dad did it because Grandpa did it, but spoiler alert: Dad and Grandpa thought it was stupid, too, but what choice did they have? Their fathers and grandfathers did it before them. (We also do silly things over and over again, because we hate to admit when we’re wrong. But that’s another column for another time.)
So, every Spring, we metaphorically whack ourselves in the forehead with a ball peen hammer, because that’s just what we’ve always done the first Sunday after the first full week of March.
And here, boys and girls, is the kicker. We change the clocks twice a year because we fear and detest change. Think about that. We change something twice a year, because we don’t like change.
That, dear readers, is stupidity-adjacent anomaly, bordering on irony. Shakespeare said humans are, “The paragon of animals.” I dunno. We’re the paragon of something…
So ends my boring semi-annual rant against what I call the Great Timepiece Abomination. Let’s move on to the brilliant idea…
Since Daylight Saving is going to be with us for the foreseeable future, I propose we make the Monday after the Sunday we go on Daylight Saving a national holiday. We’ll call it, “Anomaly Bordering on Irony Day.” And when I say it’s a holiday, I mean it’s a paid holiday for everyone. Everything but the most essential services have to be closed. (And the doctors, nurses, first responders, police and other essential workers who do work would get paid double time and a half, and be given a four-day weekend, paid, at their discretion.).
And no, shopping isn’t an essential service. Forcing others work for the sake of mindless consumption violates the very spirit of Anomaly Bordering on Irony Day. You can go 24 hours without mindless consumption.
Ideally, we wouldn’t be allowed to go beyond our own front yards. Anomaly Bordering on Irony Day should be a day for immediate families only to sit quietly at home, so as to allow us to orient ourselves to the completely unnecessary chaos that was just inflicted on our circadian rhythms. 24 hours of quiet time with just your immediate family isn’t going to kill you. No, it won’t. I’m telling you; it really won’t! Don’t argue with me!
