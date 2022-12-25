When we were kids, every year was a 48-4 proposition. The first 48 weeks of every year, we behaved the way we behaved: Sometimes nice, sometimes naughty, most times a delicate balance between the two. But around Thanksgiving, when the Christmas commercials started to appear on television, and decorations were being put up, a grand transformation began. We suspected the truth about Santa, but we surely didn’t want to take chances. So, being keenly aware that the jolly rotund bearded dude was watching our every move. We amended our lives, hoping Mr. Kringle would just consider the last four and not the 48 that went before in his naughty or nice considerations.
Not surprisingly, this change in behavior caused the grown-ups to muse, “Why can’t the kids behave this way all year?”
The irony was, though, the grown-ups’ behavior changed this time of year, too. They smiled more; they were just a bit more tolerant. You’d occasionally catch them singing along with Christmas music at the store. They were more willing to help those in need, they contributed to charities and maybe they volunteered to work on food and toy drives. We surmised that like us; they were trying to butter ol’ Santa up. Leaving us to ask, “Why can’t they be this nice all the time?”
Truth is the 48-4 proposition stays with us throughout our lives. Yep, most of the year, we’re grumpy, sullen and crabby; barely tolerating life and each other. But come the Holiday Season, we become just a little bit better, don’t we? Could it be commemorating the ultimate gift of love the Creator gave us causes us to realize we should likewise love each other? (It’s just such a task to do that over the course 52 whole weeks, though, isn’t it? I mean, have you met people? They can surely be the worst!)
Thinking about this led me to a rather interesting conclusion. It would seem the Christmas Season and tragedies and disasters have one major thing in common. No, I’m not saying Christmas is a tragedy or a disaster. I’m saying a childhood fear of being greeted Christmas morning with a stocking full of coal and disasters and tragedies both ignite what Abraham Lincoln called, “The better angels of our nature.” Think about it. When major storms and natural disasters occur, entire communities mobilize to aid the victims. When there’s a death in the family, we come together in ways we rarely if ever do otherwise. Whenever we hear of someone facing dire adversity, we’re willing to help any way we can.
So, I have to ask. Why can’t we be so Christian, so loving, so accepting and respectful for the humanity and dignity of others 52 weeks a year? Why do the angels of our better nature require a disaster, tragedy or a special holiday to ignite?
In his biography of Harry Truman, David McCullough tells of how Truman desperately tried to convince people to carry the unity and singleness of purpose they practiced during the war into peacetime after World War Two. And even though partisan squabbles slowly but surely crept their way back into American politics, and people slowly became more selfish, Americans did some awesome things. America did save thousands, if not millions of lives in Europe through the Marshall Plan, and we gave those who served on the front lines free college educations, which was a direct contributor in the “Greatest Generation” building the highest standard of living in our nation’s history.
Alack and alas, though, the pettiness and the selfishness have steadily increased as the years have passed. Leading to today, when we’re so easily manipulated into thinking our neighbors are our enemies, to the point where we can’t agree on anything.
But I’ve noticed, even in these contentious times, the lot of us have been behaving just a little bit better the past four weeks. Leaving me to ask again, why the heck can’t we do that all the time? Why are the commemoration of the birth of the Savior and times of trouble the only times we can bring ourselves to behave as the Savior we celebrate this day taught us to behave?
Maybe that’s something we should consider next week, as we make our resolutions for the next 48-4.
Merry Christmas.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
