When we were kids, every year was a 48-4 proposition. The first 48 weeks of every year, we behaved the way we behaved: Sometimes nice, sometimes naughty, most times a delicate balance between the two. But around Thanksgiving, when the Christmas commercials started to appear on television, and decorations were being put up, a grand transformation began. We suspected the truth about Santa, but we surely didn’t want to take chances. So, being keenly aware that the jolly rotund bearded dude was watching our every move. We amended our lives, hoping Mr. Kringle would just consider the last four and not the 48 that went before in his naughty or nice considerations.

Not surprisingly, this change in behavior caused the grown-ups to muse, “Why can’t the kids behave this way all year?”



