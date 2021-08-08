Here’s something interesting … and rather messed up. If, in the course of competing, a female Olympic gymnast’s leotard shifts in such a way that her bra strap shows, points are deducted from her score. Likewise, points are deducted if her leotard rides up in back. So, to prevent this from happening, female gymnasts essentially glue themselves into their leotards.
Seriously, dude. That’s messed-up.
However, German female gymnasts came up with a perfect solution for this dilemma: They wore more clothes. (Leggings and less revealing tops.) Which was met with disdain from Olympic and gymnastics authorities, who said they had to glue themselves into leotards or risk being fined.
So, to sum up, if a female gymnast’s apparel rides up in the seat or exposes a bra strap, points are deducted from her score, but if she dresses in a way where it’s pretty much guaranteed neither of those things will happen, she’ll suffer financial consequences.
But that’s not as messed up as the fact that male gymnasts wear long pants, and as far as I know, points aren’t deducted from their scores if those pants are too buldgy or supporter lines show in the seat.
MUBAR. (Messed-up beyond all recognition.) (Yes, I know another letter starts that particular acronym, but I’m dancing on the edge of the razor as it is here.)
So, just for kicks and giggles, let’s imagine another sport being judged similarly. Your team is down 4, with 3 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, when a receiver makes a stunning catch for the apparent winning touchdown. But dang it all, there’s a flag on the play.
“Personal foul; unnecessary unsightliness on the receiver,” The ref declares. “A visible supporter line is showing in the back of his pants. 15 yards from the sighting of the unsightly unsightliness and loss of down.” Game over, your team loses.
There’d be rioting in the streets …
Interestingly enough, though, gymnastics isn’t the only sport that displayed its messed-upness in regard to female apparel in Tokyo. Female beach volleyball players were warned they’d be disqualified if they wore anything but the skimpy bikinis women have worn in the sport until now. I didn’t know this, but beach volleyball’s international governing federation, the FIVB, (Five Imbeciles and a Volleyball,) has rules that govern how much and how little females are to expose while competing.
So, summing up again, male beach volleyballers wear long board shorts, while there are strict rules governing how much rear landing gear, (for lack of a better term,) women are to expose as they compete.
Monumentally messed-up.
And our final instance of Olympic messed-up involves Simone Biles, who’s widely regarded as the best female gymnast ever, coming down with a case of what gymnasts call “the twisties.” Sounds harmless, doesn’t it? It’s really not. It’s when a gymnast loses track of where they are in the air. (As one gymnast explained, gymnasts essentially dive without water, so it’s imperative for them to be aware of their position in the air, lest they injure or even kill themselves.)
So Biles dropped out of the competition, to protect her own physical and mental health, and to improve her teammates’ chances of winning medals.
Naturally, people went ape salad, because that’s what people these days do. They go ape salad over things that are really none of their business.
In the end, though, an American girl, Suni Lee won the gymnastics all-around, the team did just fine, and Biles went on to win a bronze medal of her own. So, as usual, all the hubbub was over nothing, and most importantly, Ms. Biles is both physically and mentally healthy.
So, I guess the lessons we learned from the Tokyo Olympics are first and foremost, nothing is more important than physical AND mental health. Second: Sports without spectators is weird and pointless. And third: Governing bodies of female sports can sure be Jeff Bezos rockets sometimes.
(You thought I was going to let that go, didn’t you? Silly you.) (Also, FIVB does not stand for, ‘five imbeciles and a volleyball.’ I neither know nor care what it does stand for, but sorry for any possible confusion.) (Not sorry for the joke.)
