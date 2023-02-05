On a rainy, rainy day, longer ago than I’m ready or willing to admit, my sister came home exasperated from babysitting our niece and nephew.
“I can’t take it anymore,” she said to Mom, as she plopped down on the couch. “They fight about everything.”
It seems on that rainy, rainy day, my sister found herself waiting in the car with niece and nephew while our older sister (niece and nephew’s mother,) went to a doctor’s appointment. It being a rainy, rainy day, niece and nephew decided to each choose a raindrop on the car window, and viciously argue, almost to the point of coming to blows about whose raindrop was rolling down the window faster.
Did you hear?
A culture war recently broke out between loud conservatives and loud liberals over M&M’s. More specifically, the cartoon M&M’s on the product’s television commercials. Yep, loud conservatives and loud liberals raised such a fuss over the M&M’s cartoon spokespeople, Mars/Wrigley, the company that makes M&M’s, decided to suspend said commercials, and they hired actress Maya Rudolph as their spokesperson.
How did we come to this?
Well, for years, the commercials in question featured a red and yellow cartoon M&M. They were cute, in their own way.
For quite some time, there had been an urban myth about green M&M’s being an aphrodisiac. So the geniuses at Mars/Wrigley decided to add a green M&M cartoon to the commercial. Green M&M was female, and wore high-heeled boots, but after a time, some loud liberals complained that the green M&M was exploitive of women, because of course they did. So, the advertisers decided to replace the green M&M’s boots with sneakers.
This caused loud conservatives to complain that M&M’s had become “woke.” (“Woke” being loud conservative speak for sensitivity to any and all ideas and/or people loud conservatives find distasteful.)
In fact, a famous conservative media bloviator took to his television show, to complain about M&M’s “wokeness,” and to make conjecture that Mars/Wrigley may have decided to make the green M&M a lesbian. He further complained about the M&M’s commercial adding an obese purple M&M to the cast of cartoon spokespeople.
Interestingly, at first the loud liberals criticized taking away green M&M’s boots, but when they realized they were kinda siding with the loud conservatives, they suddenly decided to be in favor of the sneaker clad, possibly-lesbian green M&M.
In case you were wondering, I honestly don’t care one way or another. I’m at a point in my life when it’s painfully obvious that my time on our mysterious, miraculous blue and green rock is waning, and as such, I truly prefer not to get my underpants bunched over the sexuality of cartoon candy. (Or is that a candy cartoon? Whatever.) And as for the obese M&M, that’s what you become if you eat too many of those tasty little suckers, so, truth in advertising, right?
So anyway, as I said before, Mars/Wrigley suspended the cartoon commercials indefinitely. Causing the afore mentioned loud conservative media bloviator to declare victory. However, considering the fact that Mars/Wrigley is going to be a major sponsor of the upcoming Super Bowl, I fear his victory may be Pyric. (Look it up.) (And thank you, Father Reidy, for teaching me the meaning of a Pyric victory in my high school freshman Ancient History Class. Credit where it’s due.) I mean, it’s really not beyond imagination that Mars/Wrigley is executing a publicity stunt, and we may well see even more “woke” M&M’s. Who knows? Maybe this time there’ll be a bi-colored M&M, causing a fold in the very universe, no doubt.
My point being, the story about my niece and nephew fighting over raindrops and the M&M’s flap aren’t an analogy. They’re the exact same thing. Tempest in a teacup childishness.
Consider a six-year-old boy in Virginia recently shooting his teacher. Inflation, racial strife, product shortages, mass shootings while politicians and their media minions go banana salad over stuff like commercial cartoons.
Have you ever stopped to notice how good at deflection politicians and their media minions are? Pay no attention to a six-year-old boy shooting his teacher, forget about plans to gut Social Security and Medicare, a candy cartoon might be a lesbian.
