Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

I was surfing through the TV channels the other day, when I came on a cable news station. As many of you know, I swore off cable news a long time ago, because they don’t report news as much as they divulge snippets of news, and then spend an hour trying to tell you what your opinion should be, and just how outraged you should be.

This one time, though, I didn’t turn away, because of the two words the host chose to start her rant …



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments