I was surfing through the TV channels the other day, when I came on a cable news station. As many of you know, I swore off cable news a long time ago, because they don’t report news as much as they divulge snippets of news, and then spend an hour trying to tell you what your opinion should be, and just how outraged you should be.
This one time, though, I didn’t turn away, because of the two words the host chose to start her rant …
“Studies show.”
Could there be a viler phrase in the language?
“Studies show,” implies the point being made is accurate and correct. As in, “Well, that perfect-toothed, perfectly-coiffed cable news host started her story by saying, ‘studies show,’ so that must surely mean she’s right. I mean, after all, someone studied it.”
When I hear those two vile words, though, I’m reminded of a woman who went on cable news the Friday before Super Bowl Sunday some years back, and emphatically claimed, “Studies show incidents of domestic violence increase greatly on Super Bowl Sunday, because men beat their wives when their team doesn’t win.”
See the problem? Nobody bothered to ask what studies. For all we know, the studies the that woman was referring to could be just her, calling some friends, and they agreed with her. And even if the supposed studies are real, there are still questions that need to be asked: How was the study executed? How were the samples determined? Was there a control group? If so, how was it compiled? Was your study peer-reviewed? Are there copies of the study’s data?
Turned out the study in question had been debunked years prior, because as I suspected, it wasn’t so much a “study,” as it was a bunch of people getting together and pretty much pretending to do a study.
Mark Twain said, “There are lies, damned lies and statistics.” Craig Carter said, “There are lies, damned lies, statistics, and even more damned dubious studies.” (And that’s why Mark Twain is Mark Twain and Craig Carter is… well… you know.)
Here’s the thing about studies and statistics: It’s rare for a scientific study or statistic compilation to have just one result or conclusion. Most studies and statistics contain a number of oftentimes contradictory findings. For instance, polls show the current president’s approval ratings are notoriously low, but the same polls show a significant majority of those polled believe he’s more trustworthy than the previous president. Or there’s my favorite, most polls show the overwhelming majority of people polled disapprove of Congress, but those same people strongly believe their representatives are doing a great job.
Studies and statistics, like life itself, are nuanced endeavors.
Because of this, you’d think because of the unpredictability and nuance of studies and polls, politicians and their minions would avoid both like the plague, but they don’t. In fact, studies and statistics are essential in the political realm.
It’s psychological. We’re all too familiar with the line, “Numbers don’t lie.” Hence, people implicitly trust cited numbers, much like they trust the words, “studies show.” Completely missing the undeniable fact that numbers, especially statistics, can be manipulated to make people think outright lies are true. Likewise, politicians know if they say, “studies show,” it brings to mind a group of really smart people, doing careful study. It’s most important to note most of the studies cited by the “studies show,” crowd cite are nothing more than political people doing a little bit of dubious research so as to glean desired results.
Politicians using any means necessary to manipulate the electorate. Who’d-a-thought, right?
This is not to say all studies and statistics are dishonest or useless. Properly compiled and executed studies and statistics are essential tools, and are remarkably accurate. But when people, especially politicians, cite studies and statistics, you should always ask pertinent follow-up questions. Who sponsored and carried out said studies? What methodology was used? What are the FULL results?
All that said, a recent study showed this particular column is the most riveting, intelligent, wonderful thing you’re ever going to read. *
*Take it with a grain of Morton’s, dudes. Said studies were done by Craig and his cat.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
