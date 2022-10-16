This column was written on Columbus Day.
Well, it’s Oct. 10, two days before the actual date Columbus landed in Hispaniola 1492. So, this is being written on the Columbus Day federal holiday. You know, the mailman gets a Monday off and Congress goes on their desperately-needed seven-week Columbus Day vacation. Squabbling and doing nothing is tiring. (And tiresome.)
At any rate, ol’ Chris is famous for “discovering America,” but the facts don’t really bear that out, do they? Fact is, he never set foot on the North American continent.
“But he was the first European to land in the New World,” some would contend.
Um, there is the matter of a few Vikings. (Not the Minnesota kind. Actual Vikings. Eric The Red, Mrs. The Red and all the little The Reds.) (“The Red” seems an odd surname for Scandinavians, but who am I to quibble?)
Still in all, have you ever found it odd that Columbus is credited with discovering our hemisphere, but they didn’t even have the decency to name the place after him? (He just got a country in South America, a square in New York City and the Capital of Ohio. What a rip-off.) How’d that happen?
Well, that goes back to a map drawn in 1507 by a dude named Martin Waldseermuller. You see, a bunch of learned Europeans got together and decided to document and chart all the “discoveries” that had been recently made in the New World. (Which indigenous people called, “the world,” but I digress.) And there was this explorer named Amerigo Vespucci, who was the first to claim that the lands Columbus had “discovered” were actually different continents.
So Waldseermuller decided to name the “new” continents after Vespucci, using the Latinized version of his first name, “America.” Good thing he didn’t go with Amerigo’s last name, huh? “Vespuccia” sounds like a disease of the naughty parts, or a small Italian scooter, doesn’t it? As in, “Bob’s hedonistic lifestyle resulted in a nasty case of Vespuccia,” or “I met my now wife when I almost hit her with my Vespuccia.”
Kate Smith singing, “God Bless Vespuccia.”
Yeesh.
Moving on, to commemorate this auspicious date, I thought it’d be fun to put history’s shoe on the other foot. What would’ve happened if, say, indigenous people from what would become the Americas had gone “exploring” eastward, landed on the Hibernian peninsula somewhere, planted a banner and declared, “We have discovered this. It belongs to our leader over on the other side of the globe now. You must obey us and worship as we do.”
Would’ve cheesed Ferdinand and Isabella to no end, I bet.
History’s greatest anomaly: Vanquishers and the vanquished have entirely different views of how it all went down, don’t they?
Which brings us to the point I really wanted to address in this little missive. Namely: The current movement to rename this October federal holiday. (The vanquished would like to set aside a day to beg to differ, as it were.)
I can’t help but think of what one of my favorite Americans ever, Will Rogers, (a Native American, himself) had to say about the interactions between white settlers and indigenous people in U.S. history. He pointed out that it all started with white people moving onto Native lands, and pushing those Natives to different lands; assuring them they could stay there “as long as the grass grows and the water flows.” But then another group of settlers would come along, push the Natives further aside, and assure them they could stay there “as long as the grass grows and the water flows.” Which continued, Rogers quipped, until, “They found the ultimate solution. They put us where the grass won’t grow and the water doesn’t flow.”
Uh-huh, history is indeed dicey and it’s rarely if ever comfortable. Deeper, honest study of history more often than not finds not-so-heroic heroes and not-entirely villainous villains. That’s because history is the story of life itself, and life itself is rarely if ever completely heroic or altogether heinous. It’s nuanced.
This in mind, I don’t think we should remove Columbus’ name from his signature October day. He did, after all, sail the ocean blue in 1492. However, I hardly think it’d kill us to set aside a day for the people who got pushed out of the way.
