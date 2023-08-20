Craig Carter

I woke up, grabbed my crumbly granola bar – the preferred breakfast of hippie freak free love liberals everywhere – and I set to gawking at my phone, to see what the internet phony outrage arbiters had for me to be phonily outraged about today.

Who are these phony outrage arbiters of whom I speak?  Well, anyone who gawks a lot at their phone like I do knows the internet phony outrage arbiters are these cadres of people online, who have more time on their hands than I do. Which, if you know me, is a horrifying concept. It’s like having less of a real life than a friendless sedentary sea snail.



