I woke up, grabbed my crumbly granola bar – the preferred breakfast of hippie freak free love liberals everywhere – and I set to gawking at my phone, to see what the internet phony outrage arbiters had for me to be phonily outraged about today.
Who are these phony outrage arbiters of whom I speak? Well, anyone who gawks a lot at their phone like I do knows the internet phony outrage arbiters are these cadres of people online, who have more time on their hands than I do. Which, if you know me, is a horrifying concept. It’s like having less of a real life than a friendless sedentary sea snail.
At any rate, the internet phony outrage arbiters do the dirty work of lazy, dullard politicians and their apologists, in that their soul purpose is to get folks riled up about anything and everything but the skullduggery said lazy, dullard politicians are up to at this moment. These arbiters fall into two distinct categories: each demanding complete loyalty to their ideology. Your worth is determined by the side you choose. For instance, if you’re not outraged about the stuff one group of phony outrage arbiters wants you to be phonily outraged about, you’re a fat-phobic, homophobic, transphobic, xenophobic, racist, sexist, agist, misogynistic unenlightened fascist hater of justice, humanity, and the planet itself. And if you’re not phonily outraged by the stuff the other group of phony outrage arbiters wants you to be outraged about, you’re an unpatriotic, socialist, communist, baby-killing, God-hating, decency-hating, satanist, who wants to take working peoples’ money away, and give it to the lazy poor. Or a lesbian/Taliban fusion dance troupe.
Well, on the day in question, the competition for my phony outrage was focused on two incidents: One group of arbiters said I should be phonily outraged about this city fella in a cowboy hat, who sang a song about small towns, while the other group of arbiters insisted I be phonily outraged that the US Women’s Soccer Team didn’t sing along when the National Anthem played before one of their matches.
Well, I put my phone down, so as to protect it from phony outrage damage, and I set myself to muster some outrage, when guess what happened? Nada. I couldn’t even muster a good ticked, peeved, irate, upset or miffed. This shook me to my very soul, because in a social and political world that runs on phony outrage, not being outraged like everyone else would surely result in me becoming an outcast, a leper, someone who, dare I say it? Wasn’t behaving as the arbiters desired.
In the immortal words of Scooby Doo, and Astro, the Jetsons’ dog, “Ruh-Roh!”
And then it hit me. Maybe the problem wasn’t me. Maybe, and I’m just spitballin’ here, the American body politic has sunk to the point where the entirety of it, conservative, liberal and all points between, are full of beans. Or put better, the entire American body politic is the intestinal response to beans. And just maybe, my dearth of outrage was a grand thing. Yeah, that’s right, maybe I had just stumbled on the difference between proper outrage and its evil phony cousin.
Look at it this way: In one of the most affluent nations in the history of the world, far too many children are going to bed hungry, and hundreds of thousands of people have no homes. That’s outrageous. But very powerful people don’t want you to demand solutions to this. So instead of actually doing something, which is why we elect and pay them, they try to get us all worked up about songs, and other assorted made-up crappola.
Our leaders deal exclusively in this made-up crappola, to deflect attention from the fact that they like to talk a lot about truly outrageous stuff like homelessness and poverty in general, but they offer no ideas or solutions, choosing instead to tie the process in knots, by getting you and I into a big ol’ lather about songs and celebrities, and more misinformation than you can shake a stick at.
Phony outrage has, for far too long, been the favored tool of cravenly lazy, dullard politicians and their apologists to manipulate the masses for votes and the power that comes with those votes.
Maybe we should stop voting for them. All of them.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
