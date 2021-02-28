iTragedy recently struck the iCarter iHousehold. I plugged my iPhone 6, iMidas, into his iCharger and there was no signature beep, and no funky little battery icon appeared at the top of his iScreen.
I did what anyone with my level of tech savvy would do: I swore. He did not respond, so I swore again. Silence again. So, I martialed all my tech abilities, and I turned the plug of the charger around. Nope. And as a last resort, I turned him off and then booted him back up. Still, no response. I swore more loudly. Silence.
I then began to worry, but not for my golden chum of six years. (Which is 147 in cell phone time. Please don’t ask me to explain the math.) I selfishly worried that I’d miss my online time. No word games, no cat videos, and what of my myriad online news sources? I’d have to get my news from newspapers or television. (Like a danged animal!)
That was when a palpable guilt crept in. iMidas (I named him that because of his golden hue) had never shown the slightest animus toward me; he was the definition of a boon companion. He did everything I asked, without the slightest judgement or criticism. He never complained when I got Cheetos dust on his screen. And there he was, suffering, and there I was, worried about myself.
I apologized.
He remained silent as a crypt.
Truth be known, before iMidas, I fought owning a smartphone for years. I wasn’t going to be a slave to this technology that had so thoroughly hypnotized society.
But then Lovely Wife’s father fell ill, and we felt we needed to keep in touch with family. Nothing else, we pledged. But as time passed, Facebook came into Lovely Wife’s life. She could connect with her friends. I myself have never had a Facebook account, because I have no friends. (It’s a writer thing, I think.) So, an anonymous Twitter account became my outlet. (And no, I’m not going to tell you the name I use. I’d hardly be anonymous then, would I?) In that forum, I could be as profane as I wished, snarking at people who had the temerity to disagree with me politically. How fun!
iMidas was kind enough to provide me such a needed outlet. Ah, my friend iMidas ...
But as I said, he was seriously ill. Brave little golden soul he was, he tried to take a charge, but his connection was shot. (Happens to us all sooner or later, doesn’t it?) So, we took him to the cellphone ER downtown, where a very nice young lady led us to the backroom, and told us to sit. (Oh, no!)
“I’m sorry,” she said most empathetically, confirming my worst fear. “He’s on his last charge. His end is nigh.”
“Oh, please!” I pled. “Tell me there’s something you can do.”
“I cannot,” she explained. “He has an advanced directive that says when it’s his time to go, he wishes to boot down with dignity.”
So, I gently placed him in my coat pocket, and we headed out to our cell phone provider store, to procure his iReplacement. (iMidas would’ve wanted me to remain an iUser.)
On our way there, I worried all my files and pictures were lost, but in one final legendarily heroic act, iMidas to come to life one last time, just long enough to transfer all his files onto his replacement. And then his light faded, as a melancholy hush fell over the store …
He is survived by his companion, iMaria, (who’s in Lovely Wife’s care, and vice-versa,) his cousins, the iPod triplets, iPauly, iPaulina and iPaulette, the little baby Nanny, the iPod Nano. his worthless earbuds and, of course, his successor, a sleek, black iPhone 11, (‘cuz I didn’t want to fork over the grand for a 12) named iOnyx.
In lieu of flowers or donations, iMidas’s loved ones ask that you fondly ponder him. The day he was purchased, I mused about the 9-year-old Chinese girl who assembled him, and how she most likely hoped her work would bring joy to its eventual owner. Well, rest easy, now-teen Chinese Apple slave-wage-earner. iMidas did his iJob iAdmirably. May he be recycled in piece(s).
iSigh …
