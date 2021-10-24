Let’s compare and contrast two fellas …
The first fella was born to Jamaican immigrants in New York City. The other fella was also born in New York City, but he was born with the proverbial silver spoon in his mouth. The first fella attended City College of New York, where he became heavily involved in ROTC, and found his lifelong calling: The military, and service to his country. The other fella’s dad bought him a spot at an Ivy League school, where he, too, found his calling: Obsessively shameless self-promotion.
The first fella was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, and worked his way up the ranks. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam. In the first, he was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. In the second, he was tasked with leading the investigation of the infamous My Lai Massacre. Most conveniently, the second fella was diagnosed with bone spurs, and was thus deemed ineligible to serve in Vietnam. He’d later proudly brag that his Vietnam was avoiding sexually transmitted diseases in the 1970’s New York City club scene. It’s also worth noting that when asked about the late Sen. John McCain’s time in a North Vietnamese POW camp, the second fella snottily said, “I prefer people who weren’t captured.”
The first fella earned his MBA at George Washington University, where he won a White House Fellowship, and worked in President Nixon’s Office of Management and Budget. He’d later serve a tour as Battalion Commander in Korea in 1973, and afterward obtained a Pentagon staff job. He was promoted to brigadier general in 1976, and commanded the Second Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division. And he’d later serve as advisor to President Carter’s Secretaries of Defense and Energy. Meanwhile, we presume the second fella was still valiantly evading sexually transmitted diseases in the New York City club scene. (Well, someone had to do it!)
While the first fella was serving as National Security Advisor to President Reagan, the second fella served as a regular on the 1980’s syndicated television show, “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.”
In 1989, the first fella was appointed the first Black Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and at about the same time, I believe the second fella was making big news for cheating on his first wife with the woman who’d be his second. In 2000, the first fella would be unanimously confirmed in the US Senate as Secretary of State, while the second fella appeared on reality TV.
Yes, the first fella was involved in the “weapons of mass destruction” fiasco, that led to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, but as a man of unmatched integrity and honor, he subsequently took full responsibility and blame for his mistakes. The second fella oversaw a failed airline, failed casinos, and a number of other failed businesses, and would complain that things were “rigged” against him.
The first fella served his country in the military and through a number of presidential administrations. The second fella zealously served his ego and narcissism through his one failed term as president.
When the first fella recently passed, the second released an email that read in part, “Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made many mistakes on Iraq, and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. He [Powell] was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”
General Colin Powell was a man of uncommon integrity, intelligence and class. Agree with his politics or not, you could never doubt his was a life of integrity, honor and unselfish service to his country.
That one-term president bristles at the very thought of General Colin Powell, because that one-term president has absolutely no frame of reference when it comes to honor, integrity, service to something larger than yourself, and most of all, humility. Powell was simply everything that one term president wants to be, but knows he can never be.
That one-term president would have to climb the equivalent of Mount Everest to reach the point where he could shine General Powell’s boots.
Thank you for your unwavering service, General Powell. May you rest in most-deserved peace.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.