This week, I thought I’d do something a little different. Something I don’t think any columnist in the history of columnism has ever done. The last sentence of last week’s column is the subject of this week’s column.
What’s that? You didn’t read last week’s column? I’m hurt. Is it my breath? Is there food in my teeth?
Well, I shall set my horribly hurt feelings aside, I shall soldier on as if it doesn’t hurt as bad as it does, and I shall remind you the last sentence of last week’s column was, “Mass and social media have messed us up something fierce, haven’t they?”
(Yeah, pretty deep, isn’t it? Bet you wish you’d have read it now, don’t you?)
It’s true, you know? Mass and social media have messed us up pretty good. However, don’t expect me to go off on a tirade against mass and social media. If they’ve messed us up, it ain’t their fault. I mean, no one held a gun to our heads and forced us to watch cable news 24/7. No one threatened our loved ones or our pets if we didn’t spend hours on end, swiping our finger across screens. We glue our eyes to the screens of our own volition. If you smack your hand with a hammer, do you blame the hammer?
Yep, you read that right. I portrayed mass and social media as tools, because that’s precisely what they are.
Oh sure, there are lots of tools on mass and social media, but let’s not get into personalities here. The fact is media are and always have been tools. And like all other tools, mass and social media are beneficial if used properly. And like all other tools, mass and social media can be dangerous if not used properly. (Swatting at a fly with a sledge hammer being a grand metaphor here.)
With this in mind, allow me to help you properly consume mass and social media.
Mass media are easily handled. Turn the page of the newspaper, change the channel on the television, that sort of thing. The most important thing you have to remember is if all you see or read on mass media during the course of the day is reinforcement of your opinions, you’re misusing mass media. Your freedom allows the expression of any and all opinions for a reason. It’s foolish to only pay attention to the things you want to see and hear.
So, take a funky adventure from time to time. Listen to what you don’t want to hear, watch what you don’t want to see. If you’re a Fox News devotee, spend an hour with the folks at MSNBC, and vice versa. That way, you’re hearing something other than the echoes of your own voice, because that, my friends, is our nation’s greatest problem. We only listen to the echoes of our own voices. It’s not only foolish, it’s dangerous to freedom itself.
As for social media, that’s a bit trickier. There’s a covert manipulation factor that far too few users of social media realize and/or acknowledge. You see, certain users of social media use the algorithms social media sites use to keep your eyes on the screen to manipulate you. Allow me to explain. If you stop on something on, say, Twitter or Instagram, their algorithms steer you to more posts just like it, so as to keep your eyes glued to the screen. Problem is, pretty soon that’s all you see, and once again, all you know is echoes of your own opinions.
And then there’s the unreality of social media.
The beautiful people you see on social media aren’t really that much more beautiful than you and me. They use lighting, filters and other technology tricks to make themselves look better. Likewise, lots of people state political opinions with a great deal of authority, citing specious-at-best statistics, leading you to believe it has to be real; it has to be true. But is it?
Just because it sounds good or looks good, doesn’t make it good. You have to be willing to look deeper than the surface, look up what people are contending. Look deeper, so as to better recognize unreality.
Recognizing unreality. What a concept. Do I sense next week’s column building on this? Stay tuned…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.