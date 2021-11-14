Welcome to Nutjob November.
I normally wouldn’t thusly demean an entire month mere days into it like this, but something happened in the month’s first days that set this particular November’s reputation in stone.
A group of the most ardent supporters of the former president gathered in Dallas. (Texas, not Oregon.)
Yeah. What’s so bad about that? Well, they were there to witness (I swear, I’m not making this up,) the reappearance of John, F. Kennedy, Jr.
“Hold on!” I hear you saying. “Didn’t JFK, Jr. die in a plane crash more than 20 years ago?”
Yep, he most certainly did. It was in all the papers and on TV. Had a big ol’ funeral and everything. So, are we talking about some sort of latter-day resurrection?
Nope. These folks believe JFK, Jr. didn’t die. (And this is not the nuttiest part of this. Just read on. I dare you.) They also believe JFK, Jr. is so upset that last year’s election was “stolen” (for the record, it wasn’t.) he, (JFK, Jr.,) was going to end his “I died in a plane crash” ruse, and reappear in Dealey Plaza, (Yes, the place where JFK Jr.’s father was murdered, (but according to these people, not really,) and he (JFK, Jr.) was going to announce his run for president with the one termer in 2024.
Wait! That’s not all.
Some of the people gathered believed both JFK, Jr. AND his father (who’d be 104 now,) were going to reappear, (Because as I said, some believe the elder JFK also faked his death,) and the two of them were going to somehow magically reinstate last year’s election loser into the presidency.
Anything else?
But of course!
When neither the dead (but not really dead) president’s son nor the dead (but not really dead,) president, nor reasonable facsimiles thereof appeared, the throng went to a Rolling Stones concert. (According to one of them, the Rolling Stones being a reference to finding the truth under a rolling stone.) (Yeah, it gave me a headache, too. I find it’s best not to overthink it …)
So, in summation, (Please, oh please let this be it,) the son of a former president was going to reappear from the dead, (but not really dead,) to support a one-term president, who’s basically the polar opposite of everything said former president’s dead (but not really dead) son and his dead (but not really dead,) father were, and stood for. And this would take place precisely where the dead, (but not really dead,) president’s son’s father was murdered. (But not really murdered.) And some of those gathered believed the dead (but not really dead,) president’s son and his dead, (but not really dead) father were going to magically reinstate the defeated president into office.
Crystal clear logic, right?
And when their most ardent hopes were obviously dashed, (because the people they’d placed their ardent hopes in were 1. Dead, and 2. Even if they were alive, the absolute last person they’d help would be the hedonistic, narcissistic one term president,) said crowd went to a Rolling Stones concert, to find the truth.
Really?
Uh-huh. Really.
Of course, at this point I feel the need to explain that the people in question also believe there’s a cabal of powerful liberal politicians and people in the entertainment industry, who traffic children for pedophilic purposes, and drink the blood of aborted babies to remain young.
Reality. What a concept.
But wait. This isn’t the end of the story.
It seems a number of the people in question have decided to stay in Dallas permanently, because they believe the dead (but not really dead,) president’s son and his dead, (but not really dead) father will indeed soon reappear in the place where the president was assassinated, (but not really,) to either announce a 2024 presidential bid with the one term president, or to just magically reinstate the one-termer into office. (Whatever.)
And the cherry on the tippy-top of this nutjob sundae is these folks regularly gather in Dealey Plaza, form a circle and sing John Denver’s song, “Country Roads,” replacing the lyric “West Virginia,” with “Dealey Plaza.” (Again. I swear I’m not making this up.)
Now do you see why it’s so hard to write comedy these days? When reality is farce… well… what’s comedy to do?
