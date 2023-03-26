Last week, I quixotically tilted against the windmill known as Daylight-Saving Time. Unfortunately, that exercise in futility didn’t satisfy my inner Quixote, so this week, I thought I’d tilt at the term limits windmill.
Consider this…
A few weeks before the 2022 midterm elections, polls showed 12% of the people polled approved of the job Congress was doing. And yet, when the dust of the election had cleared, 95% of incumbents were reelected.
Wait. What?
Funniest thing: we don’t need a Constitutional Amendment to correct this. The mechanism to remedy it is already in place. It’s called regularly-held elections. These people didn’t fairy dust themselves into the office, did they? Voters put them there. Voters can send them home, too.
The essential problem isn’t that politicians have been in office too long. The problem is voters are lazy. So lazy, in fact, they’re falling for the pathetic contention that we need the government to mandate bad politicians remove themselves from office.
Wait. What?
Politicians run for office, claiming the government is lazy, ineffective, corrupt and larcenous. And then when they get elected, they spend their time in office being corrupt, larcenous, ineffective and lazy. However, instead of getting rid of them during the next election, voters reelect them, because the incumbent claims if you elect the other guy, he’ll be corrupt, larcenous, ineffective and lazy.
Ask yourself this very basic question. When you cast your last vote, was it based on the ideas, policies and plans the people you voted for advocated, or was it based on the fear that the other fella would get elected? Which is to say, did you view your right to vote as a means to the end of making life better and solving problems, or were you obsessed with the horse race? More importantly, did you vote for someone because they spent the most money and/or slung the most mud? Did you dig any deeper than momentary sound bites and slick TV commercials? Did you take your precious right to vote seriously?
And after you ask yourself that, ask this: If term limits are such a grand idea, why don’t advocates simply limit their own terms? It’s important to remember George Washington could have served as many terms as president as he wished, but he chose to serve just two, so as to set an example. He didn’t say, “Yeah, I’d only serve two terms, but there’s no law against me serving more. Don’t blame me. Blame Madison and the boys for not specifically telling me to do it in the Constitution.”
Leaders leading by example. My, what a concept!
Think about it. Term limits’ advocates are waiting for a law to force them to do what they claim is right. Boy, good thing there are laws against murder and theft, right?
We don’t need term limits. We need informed, motivated voters.
A good start is to recognize the folly of believing politics is an all-or-nothing, liberal/conservative paradigm. In a world of choices ranging from A to Z, why, in politics, do we settle for just L and C? Choosing the lesser of two evils gleans evil nonetheless.
You have to admit there’s something fundamentally wrong with 88% of an electorate that’s dissatisfied with Congress reelecting 95% of the people they’re dissatisfied with. And it’s even more wrong to presume and assume limiting politicians’ terms is going to remedy that.
The sickness isn’t in the system. It’s in the people who are supposed to run it. The sickness is in us, the people.
You can limit politicians’ terms all you want, but it doesn’t do any good if voters keep voting for mudslinging, fear and outrage mongering and partisan theater instead of ideas and plans. Besides, like I said, we already have term limits. The Constitution allows us to replace the entirety of the House of Representatives every two years, the president every four, and senators alternately every six. If politicians don’t offer plans or ideas, don’t vote for them. And if they’re not doing the job after they get elected, for the sake of all that’s sane and free, don’t reelect them.
You and I place them in the office. We can send them home, too. Let’s do that, instead of listening to dullard politicians telling us they can’t do the right thing unless and until there’s a law forcing them to do so.
