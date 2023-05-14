“Congratulations: You have invented a new kind of stupid. A damage you can never undo kind of stupid. An open up all the cages in the zoo, kind of stupid. A, ‘Maybe I didn’t think this all the way through,’ kind of stupid.” -Deleted song from the Broadway musical, “Hamilton.”
And speaking of stupid, I’ve decided this week to write a column about the Bud Light kerfuffle, in such a way that it actually gets published.
No mean feat, considering how open-minded, calm and willing to listen to all points of view people involved in this mess aren’t. My writer’s ego, however, believes I’m up to this.
My writer’s ego obviously has a propensity for delusion.
Still, dang the consequences! Let’s take a stroll on the high wire.
Now, you know me. I’m a live and let live kind of guy. The Almighty has created a universe full of nuances, and I pride myself for always trying to find nuances where others see strict black and white; this and that.
Hence, I have no beef with the LGBTQ community. They’ve done nothing to me or anyone I know. As a set in my ways old man, the whole pronouns thing is confusing, but you gotta do you, just like I gotta do me.
I likewise have no beef with beer. I myself avoid the substance, because I don’t like the taste, and more importantly, I’m allergic to it. It makes me break out in stupidity. And my experience has shown lots of other folks break out in stupidity when they drink beer as well.
Amazingly enough, it appears as if the outside of a beer container can cause people to break out in stupidity every bit as much as what’s inside the container does. I mean, who would’ve thought a rainbow and a picture of a person on a beer can would cause such a row?
Seriously. People are shooting beer. I suppose it’s better than shooting each other, but still, folks are shooting beer. Usually, when people shoot beer, it’s because the people who shot the beer had too much beer, and they accidentally shot their beer. But that’s not the case here. People are going out and specifically buying Bud Light, for the purpose of shooting it. Their message, from what I can tell, is they don’t drink beer to have their consciousness raised. They drink beer to make them believe pretty girls want their dad bods, and to make them think they can beat up that guy at the other end of the bar, whose looks they just don’t like. (They don’t know why.)
There’s one brand of stupidity. Now, let’s move on to the supposedly woke side of stupidity, or the stupider, if you will.
For that, we go to the marketing geniuses at Anheuser Busch, who got the bright idea to try to raise consciousness on beer cans. I strongly suspect they imbibed mass quantities of their product, and subsequently broke out in stupidity, because really, this level of stupidity doesn’t happen on its own. This level of stupidity requires ponderous quantities of beer.
Or hallucinogens.
Comedians do this thing they call, “reading the room.” Which means they try to determine what kind of audience they’re dealing with before they present certain material. The people at Anheuser Busch didn’t read the room, and now they’re getting what they richly deserve for being so monumentally, unquestionably, irretrievably stupid. They actually believed putting a picture of a famous transsexual on a can of their very popular beer would cause the segment of the populace who really don’t like transsexuals to suddenly like transsexuals.
Regardless of how you look at it, that’s stupid.
On the plus side, though, this whole thing has convinced me that maybe I’m not allergic to beer after all. Maybe the stuff makes everyone break out in stupidity. (Chew on that.)
Here’s the thing, though: While people all over the country, on all sides of the political debate, have been losing their minds over a picture emblazoned on cans of Bud Light, politicians from both parties have been busying themselves doing some incredibly shady stuff.
Magicians call that “sleight of hand,” or “misdirection.”
In other words, if you think these “culture wars” are a smokescreen to hide what the people you elect are really up to, go with that thought.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
The Ontario City Council is set to adopt the 2023-24 budget during its May 23 meeting. However, one item — reinstating a $5 public safety fee on water bills — hangs in the balance. While reinstating it passed the budget committee, three on the council who also serve on that committee voted against it, along with the entire budget.
