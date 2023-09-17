Craig Carter

Craig Carter

As you may recall, I had a stroke four years ago. Well, dig this: Almost four years to the day after I had the stroke, I got a bill regarding a visit I made to the ER two days prior to the stroke.

You thought I was going to say I had another stroke, didn’t you? I’m sorry. I’m not a good enough writer to word that better.



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

Load comments