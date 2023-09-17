As you may recall, I had a stroke four years ago. Well, dig this: Almost four years to the day after I had the stroke, I got a bill regarding a visit I made to the ER two days prior to the stroke.
You thought I was going to say I had another stroke, didn’t you? I’m sorry. I’m not a good enough writer to word that better.
Anyway, here’s the skinny. Two days before my stroke, I had to go to the ER, and the doctor there prescribed a medication that had made me very sick before. He assured me, though, that said drug was the “gold standard” for treating my condition. So, I took the meds, I got sick, (again) which resulted in atrial fibrillation, which resulted in a blood clot, that culminated in a stroke. And it turns out the ER doc was a contracted worker, whose company wasn’t in my insurance company’s network, and it took the obtuse doctor’s employer and my insurance company four years to figure it all out.
The best health care system in the world in action. (Or inaction, if you will.)
The bill was for – get this – seventeen dollars and sixty-three cents. And at the bottom of the bill, in bold type, it read, “FINAL NOTICE,” along with a not-so veiled threat to turn the matter over to collections people if I didn’t pay, pronto. Bear in mind, this was the first I had heard from them in four danged years. I could only surmise the reason for their urgency was the future of the entire health care system hinged on my seventeen-hundred and sixty-three pennies.
So, you know what I did?
I went to the writing dungeon, fired up my writing computer, went online, and paid the damned bill.
OK, to be honest, I didn’t immediately do all that. I griped to Lovely Wife about it for about an hour, using words she never heard in Sunday School. And given that this rant and rave fest took place after a long bike ride but before taking a shower, it was a horribly profane, ponderously odiferous affair for her.
The next time you see Lovely Wife, gently hug her, muster an empathetic tear, and gently say, “There, there.” She needs and definitely deserves a hug and a, “There, there.” (From anyone but her profane, odiferous hubby.)
Why did I surrender so easily? Because discretion is the better part of valor. You see, I live in the real world, and here in the real world, people are assigned these things called credit scores. I knew standing on dubious principle to not pay a four-year-old bull-scat medical bill would negatively affect our credit score, and a four-year-old bull-scat medical bill wasn’t a hill I wanted my credit score to die on. I mean, ridiculous is ridiculous, but you don’t mess around with your credit score. Which leads to the real source of my current ire.
Hey! Did you know the country is more than $32 TRILLION dollars in debt? Did you further know roughly half of the people who man our government believe the best way to pay down that debt is to give tax breaks to rich people? Uh-huh, they believe the best way to increase revenue is to reduce the source of revenue. Sorta like thinking you’ll have more money if you quit your job., because heck, you won’t have to spend so much on lunch, work clothes and transportation anymore. The government, and the people who man it don’t have to worry about credit scores. Nor do the rich people and corporations that receive the massive tax breaks. The people who man the government do pass laws that allow insurance companies to refuse to cover care from practitioners and facilities that aren’t “in their network,” though. And that allow deductibles and pharmaceutical companies to double, triple, and quadruple their prices at will and/or whim without consequence.
I think of that whenever I hear politicians going all ballistic over movies and songs and books and anything else they can think of to distract us from their craven cowardice and deliberate ineptitude.
I hate to sound like a broken record, but these problems begin at the ballot box. We can end them there, too, by simply realizing neither Democrats nor Republicans are doing us any good.
