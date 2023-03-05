Craig Carter

You know what? I’m tired of living in an area where few if any people agree with me politically. I’ve had it with not being told what I want to hear when I want to hear it. Oh, sure, I could move, but Representative Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia has a better idea. She says I should divorce myself from my town and my county. So, divorce I’m gonna do.

Also, people in that state across the river don’t agree with me. And don’t even get me started on the next state over from that. Doesn’t really matter that I was born and raised there. They don’t have the common decency to share my politics. Divorce City, baby!



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

