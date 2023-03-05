You know what? I’m tired of living in an area where few if any people agree with me politically. I’ve had it with not being told what I want to hear when I want to hear it. Oh, sure, I could move, but Representative Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia has a better idea. She says I should divorce myself from my town and my county. So, divorce I’m gonna do.
Also, people in that state across the river don’t agree with me. And don’t even get me started on the next state over from that. Doesn’t really matter that I was born and raised there. They don’t have the common decency to share my politics. Divorce City, baby!
Wait a minute, though. The town I grew up in is known as the most liberal town outside of San Francisco, and one of my sisters does live there. I guess I’ll just divorce the state, but not the town.
On the other hand, though, my sister does have this really annoying habit of disagreeing with my politics. What to do? O! What to do? Oh sure, I love her like a sister, she’s one of my favorite people in the world, and she often sends me e-mails, telling me how much she likes some of my columns. But like I said, she doesn’t share my political beliefs. Sorry, sis. Pains me grievously to say it, but the next time Lovely Wife and I come to Missoula to soak up some of that great Missoula Valley liberalism, (And have a Hoagie with Hoagie Fries,) we can’t come to see you.
It was a great 68-year run, though, wasn’t it?
I really do wish things were different, but Rep. Greene says divorcing ourselves from those who don’t share our politics is what the Founding Fathers would’ve wanted. Yep, right there in Article 47, Section 95b of the Constitution, it clearly says, “If those horrible people in that malevolent state over there have the temerity, the gall, the absolute audacity to disagree with your political point of view, we the Founding Fathers give you our full permission to divorce them from your life.”
OK, I made that up. There are only seven Articles in the Constitution. A trillion shames on you if you didn’t know that, and a kajillion more shames on you if you buy this national divorce nonsense.
In fact, I have five select words for Representative Greene and her “national divorce.”
“National divorce,” my Aunt Fanny!
Perhaps Greene and her minions would do well to read that Latin phrase that’s on the money she worships so much, and complains so bitterly that she doesn’t get paid enough of as a Congressmammal: “E Pluribus Unum.” From Many One.
Moreover, Greene’s contention that the founders would’ve wanted us to divorce each other due to political differences is a bald-faced lie. The founders never intended us all to have the same political opinions. God knows they sure didn’t. They squabbled plenty. For instance, the Presidential Election of 1800 was quite contentious, with Thomas Jefferson accusing John Adams of being a hermaphrodite, and Adams accusing Jefferson of alternately being an agent of the British and the French. The third vice president, Aaron Burr. challenged the first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton to a duel, over things Hamilton had written under a pseudonym in the New York press. Hamilton was killed in said duel.
Yes indeed, the founders quarreled bitterly, but they wrote a founding document that’s specifically designed for compromise. In fact, the last thing they wanted was political parties. Their hope was for intelligent people to find common ground.
Our very history shows the failure to find common ground can have catastrophic results. The idea of a “national divorce” is hardly new. We tried it 150 years ago. The fields of Gettysburg, Antietam, Shiloh, Bull Run, Chancellorsville, Vicksburg, Chickamauga, Missionary Ridge, and scores of other locations are still soaked with the blood of the more than half a million American casualties of that “divorce.”
America doesn’t need a divorce. America needs to come to our senses, and stop allowing dullard politicians to sell divisiveness for power and profit. The United Sates isn’t a ‘red’ or a ‘blue’ nation. We’re one nation. Our strength is in our commonality. Our weakest times come when we forget that.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
