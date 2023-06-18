You might not be aware of this, but auto-correct, that feature on your phone that corrects misspellings – and oftentimes just changes stuff out of pettiness and spite, was invented by a dour man from Hamburg named Otto Von Korrect. Yes, Herr Von Korrect is so narcissistically evil, he actually named his invention after himself. He’s a real Hamburger.
(It pains me terribly that I have to say this, but the veracity of the above is questionable.)
Anyway, the reason I stoop so low as to mention that evil Hamburger and his invention is because of a change Apple recently made to their auto-correct in their latest operating system update. Before the update, whenever you typed a particular word into your Apple device, auto-correct would change that word to something else. What’s the word auto-correct changed? You know. The grand pooh-bah of all dirty words. And what word did my iPhone change that dirty, dirty word to? I can’t tell you that, either, because it sounds way too much like the naughty word. Let’s just say the replacement word is a noun, describing specific waterfowl. Think of Daffy, Donald and Daisy. And, of course, Howard. Plus, before the update, auto-correct would further offer to throw in a waterfowl emoji after it changed the word.
It should, however, be noted that iPhone’s foray into policing word choices on their devices was an altogether half-hearted endeavor. All you had to do was to delete the word auto-correct placed there for you, and retype your intended naughty word. Apple’s auto-correct wouldn’t prevent you from cussing twice. Yes, before the update, Otto gave up way to easily in his quest to turn us into decent members of society. But now Otto’s crusade to decent we potty-minded phone users up is over. He’s given up completely. Which means we can now cuss on our iPhones, without facing the herculean task of deleting the word Otto forced upon us, and typing it in again. Our profanities will stick the first time. Moreover, and very sadly, auto-correct no longer offers a waterfowl emoji when you type that dirty, dirty word, even though it would be a hoot and a half if it did.
After giving all this way more thought than I probably should have, I’ve decided I’m glad Apple has left my altogether dubious and profane word choices up to me. Now all we people who treasure words and their usage have to contend with are the politicians and their apologists, who are locked in their own concerted efforts to control words and word usage. And before you cast your ire on one side or another, you must realize this isn’t a conservative or liberal phenomenon. Liberals and conservatives may differ greatly as to what they want to police, but they’re both nearly fanatical in their quests to control words and ideas nonetheless.
For instance, because of a certain word, liberals are upset with one of my favorite novels, “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” Some liberals want the book banned outright, while others want the book to be re-published without that certain word. Never mind the novel is a tale of discovery, wherein the main character, Huck, comes to realize his friend Jim, is a human being, and not that word. The fixation is on that word and that word only. The analogy of not seeing the forest for the trees comes to mind.
Likewise, because of certain concentrations of words, honestly depicting what occurred in our nation’s history, and/or the realities of marginalized people, conservatives want those concentrations of words sanitized or eliminated completely.
Because words are the highway ideas travel on, freedom depends on the free flow of words. Sure, there’s a very good chance those words and ideas may offend, but being offended means you’re free. Besides, you might learn something if you listen to something other than only what you want to hear. That’s the magic of words. As I said, words denote ideas, and there’s nothing in the world the word and idea police despise and fear more than ideas.
Those who try to control words do so to control ideas, and those who wish to control ideas ultimately wish to waterfowl freedom itself. (You may place a waterfowl emoji here if you wish.)
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
