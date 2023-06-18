Craig Carter

You might not be aware of this, but auto-correct, that feature on your phone that corrects misspellings – and oftentimes just changes stuff out of pettiness and spite, was invented by a dour man from Hamburg named Otto Von Korrect. Yes, Herr Von Korrect is so narcissistically evil, he actually named his invention after himself. He’s a real Hamburger.

(It pains me terribly that I have to say this, but the veracity of the above is questionable.)



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

