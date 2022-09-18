Elizabeth, II, by the grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of her other realms and territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.
You may refer to her as, “Her Majesty.”
Well, la-dee-da!
I’m sorry. I’m just not a fan of the bow and curtsey brigade.
I mention Her Majesty because her passing got me thinking about the nonsensical fascination far too many Brits and Yanks have for kings who haven’t kinged in centuries, queens who absolutely don’t queen, dukes who don’t duke, duchesses who don’t duchess, earls who don’t earl and viscounts that simply don’t viscount.
I just don’t understand the obsession. Especially when it comes to Americans. I mean, wasn’t it just a mere two-and-a-half centuries ago that we, as a nation, sent a very well-written document to King George, III, calling him a stinky poopy head, and politely inviting His Royal Highness to eat our shorts? I should think we Yanks would consider it our patriotic duty to, on a regular basis, thumb our noses in the general direction of Buckingham Palace, and occasionally, in our patriotic fervor, raise a select finger to the TV when new King Chuck appears. But far too many Brits, and just way too many of my fellow Americans are nutsy over the British royals.
It all begs the most pertinent question, if queens don’t queen, kings don’t king, dukes don’t duke, earls don’t earl and viscounts don’t viscount, why in the world are the British royals even around anymore?
Well, you might be surprised to learn the Brits passed a Bill of Rights in 1689. Yep, that’s right. The Brits passed a Bill of Rights a full century before the copycat New World colonists decided to get into the freedom biz. And even more interestingly, The British Bill of Rights, called for free speech, free press, free elections, the freedom to petition royalty, fair, speedy trials, the banishment of cruel and unusual punishment, freedom to bear arms for the purpose of self-defense, and freedom from taxation at royal prerogative. (Sound familiar?) And yet, almost four centuries hence, the Windsor infestation lives on. What gives?
Well, it turns out we Yanks did the quick and easy thing in regard to British royalty when we, via the Revolutionary War, metaphorically tossed the idea of royalty into the harbor like so much tea. Our British counterparts, on the other hand, chose a more passive aggressive path. Over the course of the centuries, their Parliamentary system gnawed away at royal powers, until we have our current situation, where British royalty is little more than tabloid fodder. (You know, King Charles is having an affair with Paris Hilton. Prince Harry is a shaved Sasquatch. (Royal waxing has royally depleted the royal treasure.) Prince William consorts with aliens on the Isle of Wight. That sort of thing.)
But does that prevent Brits and Yanks alike from being obsessed with royalty? It does not. How can this be?
Well, friends, I’m afraid this is yet another instance where people keep doing silly, stupid, inane, just plain nutsy things because, “That’s how it’s always been.”
This being the case, I think maybe Queen Elizabeth, II’s seven-decade reign should simply mark the end this royal folderol once and forever. What cemented this idea for me was a news piece I saw on the BBC, where one of now King Charles, III’s butlers told the tale of the day not so long ago, when then Prince Charles summoned his butler into his study, to inform him that a letter he (the prince) had written to the queen had inadvertently fallen into his wastepaper basket, and he wanted the butler to retrieve it. Bear in mind the prince was standing right next to the wastepaper basket in question, and there was one and only one item in said wastepaper basket.
Chuck 3.0 needs to get himself a real job, don’t you think? And if his two sons, Prince and Princer were to get real jobs as well, maybe the Brits and Yanks who are now going all bat frappe over everything royal, will find a better use for their time.
Like obsessing over the Kardashians. Or tending to their “reality” TV addictions.
Mass and social media have messed us up something fierce, haven’t they?
