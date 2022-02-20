A front-page headline made my winter-wearied heart soar. My hometown was going to participate in a statewide, “If I were mayor,” essay contest. The winner would get 500 bucks. And they’re going to award said 500 bucks at the Oregon Coast.
Now, it’s well known around these parts that I love me some 500 bucks, I adore me some Oregon Coast, and I (kinda) know how to write! This, I surmised, could be just the thing to cure my winter doldrums.
However, as I read further, it turned out there was a catch. (Always a catch, ain’t there?) The contest was for primary and secondary students. Kids. No geezers allowed. My heart sank lower than a rattlesnake’s navel.
“Dinged kids!” I snarked to Lovely Wife, shaking my fists skyward. “Always the precious kids. Nothing for geezers. This is unfair, I tell you! Atrocities upon atrocities!”
“Oh, however, will you ever go on?” Lovely Wife droned, not looking up from grading papers. “Your life is fraught.” (I should’ve known better than to expect sympathy from someone who regularly throws sense into my tantrums.)
“Well,” I declared, unaffected by her apathy. “I’m gonna consult my attorney.” And I marched myself into the offices of Atticus E. Carter, Esq. Attorney at Scratching Post. As a spoiled rotten cat, he’d surely understand my concocted pain and artificial suffering.
“For this, you woke me from a beautiful nap in the window?” he asked. “Sorry, dude. Rules are rules. You ain’t got a paw to stand on.”
Curses!
So, I stomped down to the Writing Dungeon, to do what I always do when I’m faced with bitter disappointment. I pouted. Yes indeed, my friends, I’m not ashamed to tell you I was so low, I would’ve needed a step stool to look up to a sidewinder’s navel when an idea hit me. A marvelous idea. A marvelous, wondrous, conniving, idea. I would submit an entry anyway, and the judges would be so taken with the depth and brilliance of my prose, they’d have no choice but name me the winner (Take that, precious grade schoolers! Fie on you, high schoolers!)
Now, please don’t misconstrue this to mean I actually want to be mayor. For one thing, mayors are in charge of stuff, and nothing good can come from me being in charge of stuff. Plus, it seems to me the job entails leaving the Writing Dungeon regularly, and actually talking to people, and that flies in the face of my cherished motto: “I’ll go, as long as I don’t have to talk to anyone.” (I’ve requested it be inscribed on my headstone. LW has made it clear the only way that happens is if she goes first, (Killjoy.)
At any rate, certain the 500 bucks, (I love me some 500 bucks,) would be awarded to me at the Oregon Coast, (I adore me some Oregon Coast,) and buoyed by the very prospect, my fingers ebulliently danced across the keyboard.
(“Ebulliently.” Look at you, Craig. Big words, and everything!)
“If I were mayor,” my brilliant epistle began, (That’s right, Craig, build up to it. Don’t want the judges to faint from the brilliance too soon.) “I’d obey the laws of my town, especially if doing so was as easy as firing up a weed whacker.”
(What? Too specific? I didn’t mention anyone by name or anything. It displays my respect for the law, and my willingness to work. The judges would be astounded.)
“Furthermore,” I continued. “If I were mayor of a town on the Oregon-Idaho border, (Again, not naming names, or anything,) I’d propose we earmark some legal pot tax money to clean up all the fast-food litter around town. I feel the two are related in some way. (Call it a hunch.)
And this, I decided, was the perfect place to end it. I was witty, I was urbane, I was brilliant. (Humble, too.) The ball is in now your court, judges. (“If you’re stupid enough to go for this,” pleads LW to the judges. “Please send the money to me. He’ll just blow it on bicycle stuff and candy.”)
Finally, special note to the kids who enter the contest: If you plagiarize my brilliance, you’ll face the full wrath of Atticus E. Carter, Esq. Attorney at Scratching Post.
You’ve been forewarned.
