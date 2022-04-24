You gotta admit, the ads Idaho Republicans have been showing on TV ahead of their May primary are – well – interesting …
For instance, one ad begins with a graphic which states the National Debt is now more than $30 trillion. That’s true. However, said graphic is superimposed over a picture of President Joe Biden. As if Biden is solely to blame for it. Truth is the $30 trillion National Debt wasn’t amassed overnight. It has grown steadily since 1981, and is the direct result of the monumentally silly belief that decreasing the source of government revenue increases government revenue. (When you say that out loud, you realize how truly silly it is.) Most importantly, both Democrats and Republicans have contributed mightily. Seven presidents have served since 1981; four Republicans and three Democrats. Not one of them has reduced the debt. Only one, (A Democrat, Bill Clinton,) balanced the budget. (Once.) And interestingly, Republican presidents have added more to the debt in their time in office than Democrats have.
More than that, though, the ad ignores the billions of federal dollars that pour into Idaho yearly, or that Idaho’s ballyhooed balanced state budget was accomplished with federal funds. (Almost 20% of the state’s revenue comes from the federal government.) And again, interestingly, Republican-leaning states tend to be more dependent on federal funds than Democrat-leaning states.
That’s nothing for the Democrats to hang their hats on, though, because it’s matter of degree. Neither party is as fiscally responsible as they claim. For the past 40 years, both Democrat and Republican presidents and Congresses have spent more than the federal government took in. Both are equally to blame for the debt.
Another “crucial” issue the ads all seem to mention is the Southern border. Truth is, though, both Democrats and Republicans have had ample opportunity to solve that problem, and have failed. I wonder why. Could it be because both sides want to criticize the other side for the problem more than they want to solve it? More than that, though, Idaho state officials don’t have a lot of jurisdiction at the Southern border, do they?
And then there’s my favorite thing these ads mention, Critical Race Theory. We hear a lot about it, but what precisely is Critical Race Theory?
Simply, it’s a course taught in post-graduate college politics and law schools, which examines in detail the role race has played in the history of the US. It has never been taught in any public grade or high school, and it never will be because, 1. It’s WAY too complex for primary and secondary students, and more importantly, 2. Because public primary and secondary curricula are strictly mandated by federal, state and local school board standards. So, even if teachers had the curriculum flexibility to teach Critical Race Theory, you have to ask why a 2nd Grade teacher or even a high school teacher, would choose to teach a class post-graduate college program.
It’s very telling though, that none of the ads address the fact that Idaho, ranks 40th in the nation in education. Nor do they mention the skyrocketing housing and rental prices in the state, or that drug usage and crime are on the rise in Idaho, or any of the other problems specific to the state. That’s because as a decidedly Republican state, they can’t blame the Democrats, so they engage in a little political sleight of hand. (“Pay no attention to the real issues facing the state, let me get you riled up about some made up stuff.”)
Again, this isn’t to say Idaho Democrats are any better. Neither side really concentrates on concrete plans and legislation, do they?
Watch the 1960 presidential debate between JFK and Richard Nixon. It was issue-driven. Neither engaged in mudslinging. Neither claimed to have more values or be more patriotic than the other. Both simply acknowledged that they were equally concerned for the nation’s future, and each offered a plan to take the nation into that future.
Imagine you’re looking to hire someone, and an applicant spends his entire interview time bad-mouthing all the other candidates, while offering nothing but blathering and blame mongering when you ask them specifically what they’d do if they got the job. Would you hire him?
Remember what I said last week about rejecting both Republicans and Democrats this election? Yeah. That.
