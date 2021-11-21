This is 2021, oh, my, oh, my, oh. And in this year, we have some crises, oh, my, oh, my, oh. With a crisis-crisis here and a crisis-crisis there. Here a crisis, there a crisis, everywhere a crisis-crisis…
Crises? Really?
Well, if we go by some folks, ours is a world of oppression, persecution, deprivation and crisis. For instance, the woman on Instagram a while back, who was wearing a yellow Star of David on her sweater, claiming mask and vaccination mandates were similar to the treatment Jews received in Nazi Germany.
Yeah, that’s right. Hitler forced people to wear masks. Worse than that, though, he forced people to get vaccinated for COVID 19. (Oh, sure, COVID 19 wouldn’t exist for another 80 years, but that’s how insidiously evil Hitler was.) And Hitler banned mask less people from the Costco. (Again, no one would know what the heck the Costco was for another 70 years, but again, Hitler was insidiously evil.)
And then I read a story about how assaults on commercial airline flights are up drastically this year. Most of which involving passengers who didn’t want to wear masks. In fact, the day I saw the afore mentioned Instagram post, a cross-country American Airlines flight was diverted to Denver because a passenger assaulted a flight attendant, breaking her nose and eye orbit. The attendant’s heinous crime? She tripped over his foot, after telling him to put his mask back on. (A simple tour of YouTube reveals a plethora of videos of people getting unruly on airplanes, because (gasp!) they were told to wear a mask.)
It ain’t crisis, ladies and gents. The term you’re looking for is, “spoiled rotten.”
How spoiled?
Far too many Americans don’t know the difference between suffering and inconvenience. They mistake not getting what they want for persecution. Having to wait a few days for their Amazon package, instead of getting it overnight is odious abuse. Waiting a few extra minutes for a burger and fries is the acme of torture. “Karens” call 911 on Black and Brown people for being Black and Brown people. People have actually taken up arms and have plotted to kidnap and execute state governors for closing sports bars and beauty parlors during COVID lockdowns. Traffic hotheads resort to fisticuffs and gunplay because they got cut off. Do they have comfortable homes, adequate nutrition and more than sufficient clothing? Are they free to express themselves and worship as they wish? For the most part, yes. And yet, listen to them. Suffering, woe and endless crises.
My parents’ generation knew real hardship. They endured The Great Depression and World War Two; then built the highest standard of living ever known. Modern American “adults” have been known to fall to the ground in stores, throwing toddler tantrums after being informed they wouldn’t be served if they didn’t wear a mask.
I picture them in World War Two. “I’m not going to put up black-out curtains,” I hear them whine. “I read on Facebook they cause cancer. Oh, my! The government is rationing coffee and sugar. The Constitution guarantees my right to unlimited coffee and sugar! Twitter said so! Those stupid leaders are expecting us to hold paper and rubber drives. The nerve! You can’t make me! I have rights.”
Joni Mitchell called it, “The crazy you get from too much choice.”
When you’ve never really suffered, you believe putting a piece of cloth over your mouth and nose is agony. When the world has been delivered to your door on a daily basis, waiting a day or two for the world to get to your door is perceived as tyranny. When no one has really ever endangered your freedom, you mistake not being allowed to do whatever you want to whomever you want whenever you want with oppression.
There is real suffering in the world, but wearing a mask ain’t it. There’s real oppression, but not getting your way all the time ain’t it. There are crises in the world, but your new iPhone being on back-order doesn’t qualify as such. Truth is, while we implore God to bless America, we blithely ignore undeniable fact that… He. (Period.) Already. (Period.) Did. (Period.)
Just something to think about on this, the week of our National Day of Thanksgiving.
