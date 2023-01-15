“I am not a member of any organized political party,” my hero Will Rogers quipped. “I am a Democrat.”
Let’s be honest here. Democrats have ever been a bastion of organization. Republicans, as a rule, have been the buttoned-up party. Part of their appeal, in fact, is that they’re good of at least making it look like they know what they’re doing.
And then came the fiasco of choosing a new Speaker of the House. I thought surely the Democrats were going to sue for plagiarism.
“Chaos is our schtick,” the donkey would cry in court. “Republicans clearly aren’t Republicaning right.”
Another Will Rogers quote came to mind: “Politics is all applesauce.”
Yes sir, there the usually organized, buttoned-up Republicans were, all discombobulated and kerfuffled. I mean, Kevin McCarthy actually moved his stuff into the Speaker’s suite before a single vote was cast, which led some in his party to emphatically say, “Not so fast, bub.”
Yet another Will Rogers quote came to mind: “With politicians horning in, our comedian business is overcrowded.”
Of course, the uncharacteristic Republican kerfuffle had Democrats in a dither as well. Ultra-liberal Alexandria Ocasio Cortez was actually seen speaking to Republicans. It was bedlam, I tell you. Pigs were flying. Frost warnings were issued in Hades.
And through it all, Republicans continued to Republican wrong.
This went on until about the tenth ballot, when the Democrats snapped out of their dither, and decided to adopt the strategy, “When your adversary is shooting himself in the foot, don’t stop him.”
Yeah, that’s right. Democrats started to act like they knew what they were doing. (The nerve!) Dare I say they were impersonating an organized political party? It was very clear to this reporter that the Democrats weren’t Democrating right. I ran to the window and checked the heavens. Four horsemen weren’t descending from the clouds, but I could have sworn I heard hoofbeats…
Long boring story made short and boring, it took fifteen votes to finally select a Speaker of the House. And afterward, Republicans rushed to whatever television cameras they could find, looking for all the world as if they’d been dragged through a knothole backward, to proclaim we didn’t see what we just saw.
“Pay no attention to us Republicaning wrong,” they said. “We’re Republicaning just fine, thank you very much.”
I have long since concluded Republicans and Democrats are all applesauce. (With apologies to applesauce, which is a fine, tasty product, that doesn’t deserve to be analogized with politicians. Unfortunately, I cannot mention the substance that is analogous to politicians in a family publication. Hint: It’s found in proximity to male bovines in pastures. And it ain’t weeds.)
You may have noticed I encouraged you to abandon your political affiliations in more than a few columns last year. I myself have done so, and highly recommend it. The sooner Americans realize both Democrats and Republicans are… um… pastoral substance, the better our body politic will be. If the first week of the 118th Congress doesn’t convince you of that, I don’t know what will.
They’re supposed to represent us. Do they? Our interests are supposed to be their greatest concern? Are they? They’re supposed to lead. Do they?
A few weeks before last year’s election, a poll showed a whopping 12% of voters approved of the job Congress was doing. It actually gave me hope. I thought if these obviously displeased voters couldn’t bring themselves to abandon party politics altogether, they’d surely have the sense to get rid of the incumbents, who, let’s face it, created this mess. However, after the votes were counted and the dust had cleared, it was just more Democrats and Republicans. And worst of all, 95% of incumbents got reelected.
I don’t understand, I really don’t. People claim they’re unhappy with the status quo, but when we’re given the opportunity every two years to eradicate the status quo, what do we do?
Americans say we want change, but Americans always, always, always vote for the same corrupt people that affiliate themselves with the same hopelessly corrupted parties. Make it make sense.
I close with one last Will Rogers quote. A hundred years ago, he said, “The only way in the world to make either one of those old Parties [Democrats and Republicans] look even halfway decent is to keep them out of office.”
My hero was a genius.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.