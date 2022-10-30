It’s imperative you read this column in its entirety. I warn you, reading just the first few paragraphs may cause you to leap to political conclusions. Fight that urge, please. You might be surprised.
“All politics is applesauce!” Will Rogers.
I think of that quote whenever I see a certain political ad being run by a certain Idaho politician.
It begins with an ostensibly illegal alien, walking around the unfinished border wall, with the voice-over claiming this is Biden’s fault. Then, there’s an image of someone putting a bag under the seat of a pickup truck, and the voice over insinuates there’s fentanyl in the bag, to be presumably smuggled into Idaho by the guy Biden allowed to come in around the border wall.
O! That Biden!
The ad then blames Biden for inflation and oil prices, and it concludes with the candidate claiming he’s fighting Biden tooth and nail.
Another Will Rogers quote comes to mind: “If you ever injected truth into politics, you would have no politics.”
The ad fails to mention the candidate could’ve easily introduced and passed legislation to fully build their border wall when his party was in the majority from 2017 to 2019, but chose not to, because it was more political advantageous to not do it, and blame the other side for the failure.
Also, according to various state and federal law enforcement sources, the fentanyl crisis is home-grown. It’s not coming across the border. It’s here.
As for inflation, it’s 83.45% in Turkey, 83% in Argentina, 14.5% in the Netherlands, 13.7% in Russia, 10.1% in the UK, 10% in Germany, 8.9% in Spain and Italy, 8.7% in Mexico. In the US, it’s currently at 8.9%. Which is to say it’s a global thing. Is the president responsible for world-wide inflation? Really?
Moreover, corporate profits are at a 50 year high, oil companies are enjoying record profits, and there’s no indication whatsoever that there’s a sudden shortage of oil, yet gas prices remain high. And not for nothing, consumer spending remains robust.
The dishonesty of this ad doesn’t bother me, though. Show me a politician who doesn’t lie, and I’ll show you a politician that’s nowhere near a television camera or a microphone.
No, what bothers me is the, “I’m fighting for you,” thing.
He glaringly doesn’t say how. Look at his record. He has neither authored any legislation nor has he offered ideas for solving the problems he talks about. The most effort he’s ever put into his “fight” is when he goes on cable news to gripe about it. Pointing out problems and assigning blame is the name of the game.
So, it was at this point in the writing process that I came up with what I thought was a brilliant idea. I decided to go online and search for just one candidate for the House or Senate who offers real ideas and/or solutions in their ads, as a template for what I’d like to see in politics.
So, like a ball-headed Diogenes, I lit my lantern and ventured into the online political morass. Surely there had to be at least a few candidates offering solutions and ideas, right?
Wrong! I found a grand total of zero ads offering solutions or ideas. Candidates bad-mouthed the other side, they bad-mouthed the president, they bad-mouthed the former president, they mongered fear as if it were an Olympic event, they sold outrage and phony sanctimony by the gallon, they espoused their values, and decried their opponents’ lack of same and made it most clear they and their party were the only thing standing between America and unrelenting evil. No ideas, no solutions, no plans.
They’re insufferable lawmakers when they run for office, and after you elect them, they’re insufferable lawmakers in office, and voters keep voting for them. (As usual, most incumbents will be re-elected this year.)
They didn’t fairy dust themselves onto the political landscape. They didn’t just appear. We put them in office and we maddeningly keep re-electing them, thinking this time they’ll be different. News flash: Ain’t gonna happen.
Voters are manipulated by political dog whistles, fear mongering and just plain partisan bull scat. Maybe we should stop allowing politicians to do that. Remember that column I wrote earlier this year about rejecting both Democrats and Republicans this election year?
That.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.