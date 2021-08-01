I had a column all written about Jeff Bezos riding his “funny-shaped” rocket into space. But then folks went all ape salad over the Cleveland Indians changing their name to the Guardians. Leaving me no choice but to write about that. (And you thought this was an easy gig.)
Anyway, as I said, people went all goofy about the name change. How dare they up and change something so horribly racist and arcane? And what a silly name for a ball team.
Yes, what a silly name, indeed. Unlike the two Major League Baseball teams that are named after socks. (Or “Sox,” if you will.) (Well, there are actually three Major League teams named after socks. The Cincinnati team was originally called, “The Cincinnati Red Stockings.” Or “Red Legs.”)
However, thinking about it, I guess Guardians is no sillier a mascot than Cardinals or Blue Jays. Neither are particularly vicious birds. Unless you’re a beetle or a mosquito. Speaking of which, beetles and mosquitoes would be great mascots, as there are few creatures more destructive to crops than beetles, and mosquitoes kill more people every year than anything else. (Including other people.)
“The Minnesota Mosquitoes.” Has a ring to it, doesn’t it? (Their official cheer would be a high-pitched hum, that gives opponents the heebie-jeebies, and their caps and jerseys would be covered in little red bumps.) Mock me if you will, but anyone who’s been to Minnesota in spring and summer will tell you the Mosquitoes would be just about the most apropos Minnesota mascot ever. Much better than the Twins. I’ve never heard of anyone being deadly afraid of people who look exactly like their sibling and hate them for it.
And speaking of non-vicious team names, (and Minnesota,) when Lovely Wife first learned the University of Minnesota’s teams were the Golden Gophers, she opined, “Who the heck would name their team after a varmint?” (Minnesotans, that’s who.)
And while we’re on the subject of silly sports names, did you know there’s no such thing as a Seahawk? The Forty-Niners were obsolete in fifty. What the heck is a Dodger or a Hoya? Dave Berry has often ridiculed Miami for naming their NBA team after the city’s worst feature. (The Heat.) And if you’re going to name your NFL team after a marine mammal, Orcas are alpha predators, while Dolphins get by on their looks.
Cleveland’s NBA team, and teams at the University of Virginia are the Cavaliers. (Their rallying cry, “Let’s win this game men! Or not … Whatever … (I know they’re named after the noun, not the adjective. I just liked the joke.)
And as for Oregon, well, there are very few creatures less fearsome than a duck or a beaver. I mean, no one checks before a wilderness hike to see if there’s been any vicious beaver sightings in the area, and no one ever bought pepper spray to fend off possible duck attacks. (If you’re ever attacked by a vicious duck, don’t run. It triggers their kill response. Play dead.)
Now, my alma mater, the University of Montana, had the good sense to name their teams after the mighty grizzly. There’s even a huge honkin’ bronze statue of a grizzly bear on campus. I fear a bronze statue of a duck, beaver or gopher, regardless of hugeness or honkin’-ness, would only inspire chuckles and chortles.
I tell you all this to offer the following proposition: I say a study should be done of which American pro sports team has the dirtiest players and the jerkiest fans, and that team should be required to change their name to the Jeff Bezos Rockets. (Can you can sense where I’m going here?) The logo on their cap or helmet would be a cartoon depiction, (or better, an unaltered photograph,) of the rocket. Bezos rode into space, which would cause folks to glance at each other puzzlingly and say, “Um, doesn’t that team’s logo look exactly like a …?”
“Yes. It really does. But how appropriate, right?”
And in conclusion, let me say I’m pretty darned impressed with myself. I agonized for days about how I could mention the shape of Jeff Bezos’ rocket in a family newspaper, while making biting commentary about the fuss made over sports teams’ names. I think I nailed it.
Well done, Craig.
