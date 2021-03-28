I’ve been writing this column for almost 24 years now, and I suddenly realized something. That time has been horrifically marked by occasional mass shootings. Eugene, Little Rock, Columbine, Newtown, Fort Hood, Atlanta, Parkland, Charleston, Pittsburgh, El Paso, Atlanta, Boulder, and on and on. And I write about it, as my way-too-sensitive-for-my-own-good-old-man-tears stain my keyboard.
We struggle to learn why we’re the only nation in the developed world where this happens with this frequency.
We’re a nation that spends three-quarters of a TRILLION dollars a year on our military. Very little of that goes to the people who comprise the military. Most of it goes to developing new and more terrifying ways to kill other people. In fact, whenever we have the slightest conflict with another nation, what’s the response? We should drop bombs, we should invade, we should send the military to kill people. Get them before they get us.
Three-quarters of a trillion dollars to devise ways to annihilate other nations, while health care, mental health, education, housing, aiding the poor, and fixing crumbling infrastructure are considered luxuries.
We dehumanize anyone who dares to differ with us politically. It’s not two or more political ideas of how to drive the country forward, it’s us and them. We’re godly and pure, they eat babies and run pedophile rings out of the basements of pizzerias that interestingly enough, don’t have basements.
Our eyes are glued to television screens, movie screens, phone screens, tablet screens. Desperately searching for someone to tell us what we want to hear, show us what we want to see. We care more about the lives of celebrities and rich people than we do for our own families. We swipe right, nope, that isn’t what I want to see, we swipe right, nope, that isn’t what I want to hear, we swipe right, oh, look at the cute little kitty!
And then one of us enters a store with a gun, and randomly opens fire. Another feels the need to shoot the women who “tempted” him. (He had a bad day, we’re told.) Another wants to be a hero to his political belief; another wants to be heard. Another just wants the bullying to stop, another didn’t get the girl. And another brutally attacks an Asian, because — well — the virus did come from there.
Then, the politicians appear on the screens to offer slogans. “Thoughts and prayers.” “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” “We have to take the guns away.” “You can’t take my guns away.” It’s a mental health problem.” “It’s the Republicans’ fault.” “No, it isn’t, it’s the Democrats’ fault.” And this will go on, until, of course, a celebrity wears a bikini that’s too revealing or someone will say something offensive or insensitive. And the carnage will be blithely forgotten, until the next guy goes into a public place with an assault rifle with an extended clip to slaughter more. (Always a guy. Always a guy …)
The morning after this latest bloodshed, a prominent politician pontificated, “We don’t need more gun control, we need more idiot control.” It played real well with the people who wanted to hear something like that, because the problem is those who don’t tell us what we want to hear. They’re idiots, aren’t they?
Well, we don’t need slogans. We don’t need simple solutions. We don’t need the belief that assigning blame solves problems, and we have enough thoughts and prayers.
The solution to this is hard. That’s why lazy politicians are so quick to slogan and think and pray around it. The solution to this problem would require our nation’s “leaders” to come together and search for solutions instead of easy sound bites for all those screens. It means some people are going to have to sacrifice. Meaning you might have to wait a few days before you can get a gun. And maybe accept that yes, there are probably people out there who shouldn’t be allowed to have a gun. And maybe we should take a tiniest smidge from that quarter of a trillion dollars from the military to actually deal with our obvious national mental health crisis.
But for now, as always, we have slogans and thoughts and prayers. And there are a few more tears on my keyboard …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.