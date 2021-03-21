I’m halfway vaccinated for COVID-19 now. Trouble is, I don’t know which half. (I suspect it’s my bottom half, because the CDC says I still have to wear a mask …)
Yep, I got my first COVID shot, and a funny thing happened. I didn’t become autistic, my toes ain’t webbed, and I have to say I didn’t feel a computer chip enter my body. (Of course, the government would make it so we wouldn’t feel that, wouldn’t they?)
Truth be known, though, I’m not all that concerned about having a computer chip injected into me. Who knows? Maybe my internet will be faster, my car will run better and my TV reception will be phenomenal. (It could happen.)
Besides, if the government did put a computer chip into me via the COVID vaccine, all I can say is whomever is tracking me deserves what they get. Which is to say I picture the person tracking my activities going to his or her boss and saying, “Um, if it wouldn’t be too much trouble, would you please give me a more entertaining assignment, like watching paint dry or flies mating.”
Plus, were I to be truly paranoid that the government was trying to track me, I wouldn’t pack around my phone all day. You know, that device that has built-in facial recognition software and can be easily tracked. Not to mention my debit and credit cards, whose activity is posted as I use them.
Don’t get me wrong, though. I’m not some sort of vaccine maven, getting a shot for everything and anything. Much to my health-care provider’s chagrin, I avoid flu shots like the plague, but this COVID stuff is serious. That’s why I decided I’d bite the bullet and get the vaccine.
Well, to be honest, it wasn’t like I sought it out. I was scared, because Lovely Wife is now fully vaccinated, and she got kind of sickly for a few days afterward. (More after the second shot than the first.) So, being the cowardly wimp I am, I procrastinated, hoping something less frightening came along. But then I got a call from my health-care provider, asking me if I wished to be vaccinated. (Yeah, that’s right, they call us biddies and coots at home and offer us the vaccine. Jealous?) And since said health-care provider made a special point during my yearly exam in February to voice just how strongly she felt a man of my advanced age and particular level of wimphood should definitely get the COVID vaccine, I felt I had no other recourse but to agree to it.
So, I schlepped into the office at the appointed time, and they led me to the funky little exam room, where as always, I found myself wondering what was in the cabinet. (All health-care providers have cabinets in their exam rooms, but I’ve never seen anyone in a health-care provider’s office open that cabinet. I suspect they keep crackers and peanut butter in there. (Dealing with crabby old coots like me all day most likely creates a situation where crackers and peanut butter are desperately needed.) (Or Jack Daniels.)
Anyway, they had me fill out the obligatory paperwork, (health care without paperwork is like an old man without ear, nose and back hair), and then a nice young man came in, jabbed me with a sharp object, and commented that I didn’t bleed. (I felt proud of that. Don’t know why.) And then they had me sit tight for 15 minutes. If I didn’t puke or croak, they presumed I was fine. I did neither, so they let me go. (Without a lollipop, I might add. An outrage I plan to bring to the attention of state and federal officials. Coots and biddies need lollipops at the doctor’s office every bit as much as the kiddies do. Especially if we’re well-behaved. Which I was. I didn’t bite or kick. Lovely Wife was so proud.)
In all honesty I did feel off kilter for a few days afterward, but that could very well be because I went out on a 15-mile bike ride after I got the shot. My message being, even though you don’t get a lollipop, you should get vaccinated. (Just don’t go out on a long bike ride afterward.)
