January is the Rodney Dangerfield of months. It doesn’t get no respect, I tell ya’. No respect at all.
Well, the first part of January gets plenty of respect and hope. The rest? Not so much. For by the time the 31st of the month rolls around, the painful truth becomes clear. It’s all the same. Only colder. With no Santa Claus. That’s when “The Gym Thing,” kicks in.
You see, gym regulars will tell you every November, an interesting phenomenon occurs: The gym gets considerably more crowded. The New Year’s Resolution Squad descends on exercise facilities everywhere. Clad in their newly bought Nikes and Lulu Lemon exercise wear, their jaws are set and their eyes are fixed in resolute countenances. The upcoming new year is the year they’re gonna do it. They’re gonna live the end of the Catholic prayer, The Act of Contrition. (They’re gonna “amend my life, amen.”) So, through Thanksgiving and into the Holiday Season proper, they push and pull, sweat and groan, gnash and grind to finally meet that goal.
Most make it through the Holiday Season. But round about the second week of the New Year, their numbers begin to diminish, for they realize “amend my life, amen,” is more than mere words. Amend my life, amen is a 365-day proposition. Amend my life, amen is a tedious, tedious thing. Made all the more tedious as the Holidays become just memories.
That’s when another phenomenon occurs at the gym: By the middle of February, the population of the gym returns to just the regulars, and it’ll be just the regulars until the following November, when the latest New Year’s Resolution Squad descends on the gym, dressed in their brand-new Nikes and Lulu Lemon workout wear, their eyes, and jaws set in resolute countenances…
Remember New Year’s Eve 2020? The COVID vaccine had just been released, so as we watched the greatly pared-down New Year’s Eve celebrations on television, we were sad, but hopeful. (If a great big plastic potato drops in Boise and no one is there to cheer it on, did the year really change?) Still in all, we surmised 2021 was surely gonna be better than ratty, disappointing, disease-ridden ol’ 2020.
However, it didn’t take long for us to realize changing the digit at the end of the year doesn’t change the world. Or the crazies therein. Two days into the year, I got passed on the Interstate by a truck with, “Trump 2020. F your feelings,” emblazoned on the tailgate. (Dude didn’t get the memo that it was a whole new year, did he?) Then four days later… well… you know what happened. (It was in all the papers.) And by the time February rolled around, we were painfully aware that the crazies weren’t done with us.
The crazies still aren’t done with us.
It’s proper and admirable to hope the advance of the year’s number will translate to an advance in our general well-being, but that ain’t how it works, is it? The drudgery of life itself doesn’t care that the number of the year has advanced to the next digit. The drudgery of life hangs on, ‘cuz that’s what the drudgery of life does.
I’ve often been asked why I don’t make New Year’s predictions or resolutions. Well, I quit smoking in October of 1993 because I knew if I waited until January of 1994, there’d be too much pressure, and I don’t make predictions because those are mighty bitter words to have to eat.
However, while I once again have no resolutions, this year I predict 2022 is going to be an extension of 2021, much the same as 2021 was an extension of 2020. Yes, we are capable of changing that, but I fear by the time the first of February rolls around… well… the Nikes and Lulu Lemons will be forgotten in the closet.
And having said that, I sincerely hope that prediction turns out to be words I have to eat. (I’m guessing the ingestion of those words wouldn’t be bitter at all.) However, much like the aspirations of the New Year’s Resolution squad in the gym during the Holidays, our hope for a less crazy 2022 will most likely not come to pass.
Oh, well. I’ll have lots to write about, won’t I?
