It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Jingle bells, carols, parades, shopping, and just way too much nonsense.
Consider the Holiday Season itself. Fact is there are many holidays packed into this month, but some lose their marshmallows if you don’t specify their particular holiday when you wish them well. “Happy Holidays,” is considered an insult by many. Never mind the well-wisher says it out of consideration for those who might not celebrate the month’s main holiday, which is pretty much in the spirit of the entity whose birth we celebrate. Given how grumpy the world is the rest of the year, you’d think any well-wishes would be welcome. but no. If you don’t wish me well the way I wish to be wished well, you hate Jesus, Christianity, America, and all that’s good and decent in the world.
And then there’s these other folks, who want us to believe there’s some nefarious force afoot to take Christmas away. Take a look around your community. As it has been every year of my life, most communities are decked out in pure Christmas regalia. Symbols, Nativity Scenes, and all sorts of other reminders it’s Christmas, (as if the retail industry would let us forget.) Geez! It looks like Santa Claus barfed around here. And yet, we’re told there’s a “war on Christmas,” because someone at Fox News saw a Menorah on a higher shelf at Target than a Christmas tree, or Starbucks put a snowflake on their holiday cups instead of what these folks consider acceptable.
Make sense of it. Just try to make sense of any of it.
Starting with the fact that we spend scads of money to commemorate the birth of a man who was born in poverty, and preached faith, simplicity, peace, and humility throughout His short life. You see a lot of faith, humility, peace, or simplicity out there?
But wait, it gets better. Consider the rituals we’ve developed.
We haul a tree into the house to celebrate the birth of the Son of God. We hang lights and tinsel and all sorts of other stuff on the said tree to celebrate the birth of the Son of God. We deck our homes with assorted seasonal gee-gaws and thingamabobs to celebrate the birth of the Son of God. We engage in a concerted effort to convert the exterior of our homes into a replica of the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the birth of the Son of God. We sing songs to commemorate the birth of the Son of God, many of which don’t bother to mention the birth of the Son of God at all. (Not a single mention of Christmas in “Winter Wonderland,” and “Jingle Bells.” Just sayin’.) We associate cold weather and snow with the birth of the Son of God, even though the Son of God was born in an area that rarely sees snow or cold weather.
Moreover, we celebrate the birth of the Son of God by telling children a bearded fat man in a red suit is going to shimmy down your chimney in the middle of the night, to leave presents for them under the tree we hauled into the house to commemorate the birth of the Son of God. And we tell them the bearded fat man, with the aid of elves, makes brand name toys at the North Pole. And the bearded fat man hops into a flying reindeer-driven sleigh to deliver said bootlegged toys to the children to commemorate the birth of the Son of God. And we parade the children to malls and such, to sit on the laps of replicas of the bearded fat man, and tell him what they want to receive in celebration of the birth of the Son of God.
Do we ever stop to wonder if we’re making this a tad more complicated than it needs to be?
Luke: Chapter 2: Verses 8-14. Mr. Shultz put it all in wondrous perspective way back in 1967. So, should the Holiday crazies get to be too much, might I suggest you make you and yours some hot cocoa and watch, “A Charlie Brown Christmas?”
It’s humble, it’s rife with faith, and it’s as simple as you can get. It’s just plain beautiful. Much like the reason for this season…
