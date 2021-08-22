Nearly 20 years ago, 19 terrorists hijacked four planes, and carried out the deadliest terrorist attack in our history. Of those men, 17 were Saudis and two were Egyptians. The whole scheme was financed and planned by Saudis, and the terrorists trained in the United States, on student visas. So, in response, we naturally sent troops to Afghanistan.
Seems nonsense, but oddly enough it isn’t. The guy who planned and led the operation was hiding in Afghanistan, but long story short, he fled into the caves of Pakistan, and we decided to stay and do some nation building.
That was most definitely nonsense. Nation building is a fool’s errand. All you do is fashion a big old smelly poop time bomb, just waiting to go off. (See Vietnam.)
Yep, Bush and Cheney fashioned the Afghan big old smelly time poop bomb and juggled it for the next seven years, hoping and praying it wouldn’t go off on their watch.
It didn’t.
So, they handed the smelly poop time bomb off to Obama in 2008. Obama promised he was going to dismantle it when he ran for office, but it turns out dismantling a big old smelly poop time bomb isn’t as easy as you think it is when you’re running for president. Hence, much like his predecessor, Obama spent eight years, juggling the big smelly poop time bomb, (and dropping a lot of real bombs from drones,) while hoping against all hope it wouldn’t go off on his watch.
It didn’t.
And then the next guy ran for office, claiming he alone could dismantle and disarm the big old smelly poop time bomb. To his credit, he did negotiate a ceasefire with the Taliban, which provided all American troops would be out of Afghanistan by May of this year. But honestly, the agreement had “big old smelly poop time bomb going off real soon,” written all over it.
The next guy lost his re-election bid (Yes, he really did.), and I’m quite sure he was most relieved to hand the big old smelly poop time bomb off to Biden. While I’m not a fan of the next guy, we shouldn’t be hard on him for handing the big old smelly poop time bomb off to his successor. He had role models. (Notice the deafening silence from the people who fashioned and passed the poop time bomb along before him …)
Well, to no one’s surprise, the big old smelly poop time bomb finally went off, and thus, Biden learns the lesson that Ford learned back in April of 1975. Doesn’t matter how many of your predecessors juggled the big old smelly poop time bomb. The guy holding it last is the one who gets stinky.
Being as divided and adversarial as we are, we’re desperate to assign blame. Plenty of that to go around, though. Four presidents — two Republicans, two Democrats — have been involved. Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate voted time and again to fund the big old smelly poop time bomb, while praying it wouldn’t go off. Deep down though, we all knew the key word in “big old smelly Afghan poop time bomb,” was TIME. As in, “It was just a matter of time …”
Two decades ago, I received a nasty letter in response to a column I wrote about Afghanistan being ominously similar to Vietnam. (No exit strategy, no clear-cut definition of objectives.) The writer accused me of hating America, and wanting the terrorists to win, and emphatically assured me America would never allow Vietnam to happen again.
Kabul in August 2021 does a chilling impersonation of Saigon in April 1975.
In Vietnam and Afghanistan, we tried to build a mini-America, trained people there to fight for that artificially created nation, and when it came time for them to fight for themselves … well … the images from Saigon and Kabul speak for themselves.
In the waning times of our involvement in Vietnam, Kurt Vonnegut, Jr. wrote an op-ed piece in the New York Times, entitled, “Torture and Blubber.” (Look it up. It eerily relates to modern Afghanistan and Iraq.) As we argue over who’s to blame, and all the rest, I think the last three sentences of Vonnegut’s piece are especially pertinent.. .
“Never mind who lied. Everybody should shut up for a while. Let there be a deathly silence as our armada sails home.”
