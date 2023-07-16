On my recent vacation, I traveled 348 miles northeastward to go 50 years into the past.
The 348 miles were the easy part. Oh, sure, the road to Missoula, Montana is an arduous, winding one, but it’s beautiful once you get out of the desert. The 50 years is the story…
50 years ago, I graduated from Loyola High School in Missoula, which was an all-boys’ school. Across the street was Sacred Heart Academy, an all-girls’ school. The nuns at Sacred Heart would’ve greatly preferred the two schools be divided by a county… a continent… or a solar system or two, but you’re dealt the hand you’re dealt, right? In all fairness, though, Catholic boys in numbers aren’t for the squeamish.
Anyway, in case you haven’t figured it out, Lovely Wife and I travelled to Missoula to attend my 50-year high school reunion. I balked when I was first approached about the reunion because frankly, my childhood is a pretty scary place to visit. You see, I wasn’t exactly the sharpest pushpin in the bulletin board back then. Which is to say I was a very stupid boy, who blossomed into a very stupid young man. I’m hardly a genius now, but it bears repeating that I really wasn’t a bright kid. Add to that the fact that I was one of the smallest and weirdest kids in school, and I wore glasses that were bigger and thicker than my head, you can see I was pretty much bully bait. Don’t feel too bad for me, though, because I’ve since dedicated my life to the last sentence of Tom Robbins’ novel, “Still Life with Woodpecker:” “It’s never too late to have a happy childhood.”
Long story short, I made my attendance more difficult for the organizers of the reunion than I should have. I’m very sorry for that. Especially in light of the gargantuan amount of love and work they put into that epic weekend, and the only reason I use the word epic is because Mr. Roget’s Thesaurus doesn’t offer a more suitable adjective.
Would grand be better? Let’s say it was grand.
That said, age has taken its toll. We old coots of the class of ’73 at Loyola are all grey and wrinkled now. Many of us sporting the grey facial hair below, cul-de-sac on top look. 50 years ago, though, we were a sight to behold. Athletic and cunning, sarcastic and brash, with lots and lots of sharp edges. Which is to say we had a bit of a mean streak. But then again, don’t all young men?
The ladies of Sacred Heart, on the other hand, were stunning. Oh sure, they too have aged (none of them had a beard or a noggin cul-de-sac that I noticed,) but they were every bit as beautiful as they were a half century ago, when I was way too intimidated to talk to them.
Proud to say I wasn’t too intimidated at the reunion. I talked to everyone, coots and stunning women alike, and I realized something. For better or better, -- there is no worse here – those people have been in my mind and my heart for the past half century. I’ve never mentioned anyone by name, but my classmates and our teachers travel through every sentence I write. Not to mention that through the years, Lovely Wife has been entertained by the stories I’ve told of my classmates at Loyola; every bit as much as she enjoyed being in their company for that weekend.
And here’s what I take away from it all. Time and experience dull all of youth’s sharp edges. Hard knocks break harsh, reckless hearts, causing them to mellow like the best wines. Compassion and empathy replace quick tempers and quicker judgement. Braggadocious struts become careful strides and limps. But our spirit remains. The passage of time helps us find our potential and peace; each in our own way.
Thomas Wolfe said, “You can’t go home again,” and he was right. You can’t. You can, however, visit the premises every once in a while, and if you’re very lucky, you sometimes capture lightning in a bottle.
Thank you, class(es) of 1973 at Loyola High School and Sacred Heart Academy, for proving it really is never is too late to have a happy childhood.
