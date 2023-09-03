So, there’s this really famous guy who’s been complaining a lot about how he’s the victim of a two-tiered justice system, and that things are “rigged” against him.
He ain’t wrong about the tiered justice system. There are actually a lot more than two tiers to your justice system, but that’s another column for another time. I wish to address this famous guy’s contention that he’s getting the smelly end of the tiered justice system stick. I fear he and his apologists and supporters are confused as to how this multi-tiered justice system of ours works. So, I thought I’d do them a solid, and partially explain. Thanks aren’t necessary. I’m happy to do it.
If the powers that be call your lawyers to arrange a convenient time for you to turn yourself in after you’ve been indicted for committing felonies, you’re not holding the smelly end of the tiered justice system stick. To be clear, when most of the rest of us are accused of a felony or felonies, the powers that be send law enforcement, their battering rams, and their particularly vicious dogs to our front door to drag us in. And we know what we can do with our convenience.
Plus, if the vehicle you show up for your arraignment in has a wet bar and a television, you’re not in handcuffs, and your lawyers, publicists, and other lackeys escort you inside, you ain’t oppressed. The system is rigged, dude, but it definitely ain’t rigged against you .The rest of us get free bracelets, and a government-funded ride to the hoosegow in a vehicle that features a cage between the front and back seats. And our lackeys stay home, watching us on TV, saying, “Better him than me.”
Furthermore, if your bail was arranged during the phone call where your lawyers were asked what would be a convenient time for you to show up for your arraignment, you’re really not put-upon by an unfair system. Most of the rest of us get to sit in urine-soaked holding cells until our bail is arranged. And the folks that arrested us don’t really care all that much if we even make bail. Make no mistake about it, if your convenience is taken into consideration at any time in the criminal justice system process, the tier you’re on ain’t the put-upon tier. You, my friend, are on the mucky-muck tier.
And if you face no consequence whatsoever after you threaten prosecutors, witnesses, judges, and others, and you publicly discuss details of your case while you await trial, even though the judge specifically told you not to do that, nothing in the world is rigged against you. Fact is, you lead the most charmed life imaginable. I assure you, if most of the rest of us took to social media to threaten judges, prosecutors, grand jurors and others after we’ve been arrested for committing felonies, the afore mentioned police would show up at our afore mentioned door with the afore mentioned battering rams and the afore mentioned vicious dogs, and we’d be thrown into the afore mentioned urine soaked holding cells, until we made the afore mentioned bail, ‘cuz judges get very crabby when those of us on the lower tiers ignore their orders.
Yes indeed, there are a number of tiers in our justice system. There’s the tier where a woman has to justify the clothes she was wearing and the way she behaved when a crime has been committed against her. There’s the tier where people are pulled over because the color of their skin is wrong for the neighborhood they’re in. There’s the tier where your bank account, or lack of same negates your right to a fair and speedy trial. And then there’s the tier where drug addicts are sent to fancy rehab centers on the ocean, where they get in touch with their inner child, and then joke about it on their next comedy special on Netflix. As opposed to the tier where drug addicts are send to facilities where they’re warehoused with violent criminals and learn to be violent criminals themselves.
There’s an old saying about life being like a doody sandwich. The more bread you got, the less doody you get. And ain’t it hilarious to watch a guy with a handful of bread whining about the imaginary doody.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
