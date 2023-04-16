I’m quite sure you’ve seen that commercial that begins with the image of an older woman, prone on her basement floor, and the narrator says, “Falls can be disastrous or even deadly for the elderly.” Well, the other night, it hit me like a ton of bricks. That commercial was talking to me. Falls can be disastrous or downright deadly for me. Try as I may to avoid it, I’m elderly.
(At this point, Lovely Wife would like you to know I robbed the cradle 34 years ago, which means she isn’t quite elderly yet. She’s precariously elderly adjacent.)
OK, where was I? I lost my train of thought. Forgetfulness is a major trait of the elderly, isn’t it? But actually, forgetfulness can be and is a major perk of being elderly. For instance, if someone invites you to do something you don’t want to do, you can just not go, and when they ask why you didn’t show up, you can say, “Oh, I forgot,” and they’ll just sigh and say, “He’s old. He can’t help it.”
Plus, I myself have the added perk of having had a stroke. Which means whenever I say or do something stupid, I can just say, “Sorry. It’s the stroke, you know?” And as I walk away, folks nudge each other, nod and say, “He’s so courageous.”
Nevermind the only lasting effect I suffer from the stroke is I often say “she” when I mean to say “he” and vice-versa. But that’s a perk, as well. I mean, it saves me from the hassle of being called a bigot. Should I misgender someone. I can just say, “Sorry about that, but you see, the stroke I had four years ago often causes me to misgender people.” Again, folks will nudge each other, nod and say, “He’s not bigoted. He’s just old and brain damaged. Isn’t he courageous?”
They don’t need to know I was pretty stupid before the stroke, do they?
No, but really. What were we discussing? Oh, I know. I was mentioning all the stuff that reminds me of my membership in the elderly. And make no mistake about it, I am elderly. In fact, I’ll have you know as a member the AARP, the red card in my wallet confirms I am a card-carrying coot. A geezer. A wrinkled, grey-bearded, crabby old codger. The major perk of the AARP being I get discounts on things I never buy, plus, I get a glossy magazine every month, that chronicles the exploits of biddy and geezer celebrities. (The gist of each story being, “He’s old now. Isn’t that courageous?”) And if that isn’t enough, they also send me a pulpy tabloid, instructing me how to navigate the biddy and geezer world. As in, “Warning: If a dude with an Indian accent calls and says your grandson has been arrested in Tijuana, you should confirm that 1. You have a grandson, and 2. He’s in Tijuana, before you schlep to the store to buy thousands of dollars’ worth of eBay cards to bail him out. (eBay cards being the official currency of the Tijuana Police force and Nigerian princes.)”
So, what got me thinking so much about being elderly and prone to a catastrophic or deadly fall? My cardiologist. At my recent yearly exam, he asked me if I exercise. I told him I ride my road bike 80-100 miles a week.
"You don’t do it alone, do you?” He asked with a concerned look on his face. I said I did, because I don’t have friends, and I don’t really want any. (I mean, have you met people?) He strongly suggested I make my ride a group thing, because I’m on blood thinners, and I don’t know, I guess he doesn’t want me to repave Highway 201 with old coot O Negative.
Again, I don’t do groups, because really, have you met people?
No, but really, Craig. What’s the danged point here?
Frankly, I don’t know. I’m old. I can’t remember. As I recall, I was going to write a column about how young people should stop voting for politicians my age and older, and I suddenly found myself ranting about falling and cardiologists and the AARP.
Geez! I’m old. Did I mention I had a stroke? I could very well be brain damaged. Aren’t I courageous?
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
