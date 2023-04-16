Craig Carter

I’m quite sure you’ve seen that commercial that begins with the image of an older woman, prone on her basement floor, and the narrator says, “Falls can be disastrous or even deadly for the elderly.” Well, the other night, it hit me like a ton of bricks. That commercial was talking to me. Falls can be disastrous or downright deadly for me. Try as I may to avoid it, I’m elderly.

(At this point, Lovely Wife would like you to know I robbed the cradle 34 years ago, which means she isn’t quite elderly yet. She’s precariously elderly adjacent.)



