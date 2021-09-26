The plotline is eerily familiar …
There are some really rich people and this scientist who want to (I swear, I’m not making this up) revive the wooly mammoth into the remote wilds of Siberia.
Wooly mammoths. You know, those big hairy elephant-looking groomers that once roamed mostly the Northern Hemisphere. (Interestingly, wooly mammoths were still around when the Egyptians built the pyramids. And rumor has it Betty White once rode one. But that’s another column for another time.)
Anyway, George Church, the lead scientist in this beyond-silly venture, says he and his company, “Colossal,” are going to do this by combining modern elephant DNA with wooly mammoth DNA found in fossils. Again. Eerily familiar, ain’t it?
I picture Jeff Goldblum, in “Jurassic Park,” saying, “The lack of humility before nature here staggers me. Your scientists were so preoccupied over whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to ask if they should.”
Naturally, though, the question is why wooly mammoths and why Siberia? Well, Church claims the Siberian tundra is disappearing due to climate change, which it is, and wooly mammoths might be able to reinvigorate the area by knocking down trees, breaking down moss, and providing fertilizer for the natural grasses that are supposed to grow there.
Surely nothing could go wrong here, right? You know, like since wooly mammoths have no natural predators, there’s a real possibility they’ll reproduce like rabbits, and the next thing we know, we’ll have to call the Orkin man to get rid of some spiders, earwigs and a rather nasty wooly mammoth infestation in the wife’s she shed.
I don’t know. This has ‘mad scientist’ written all over it. Crazy bugger claims he wants to revive the tundra, but I suspect world domination aspirations here. I don’t know exactly how bringing back an extinct herbivore species is supposed to do that, but still, I smell a mad scientist. For all we know, he could be working on Wooly Mamothzilla. (Tokyo is doomed!)
Yes, we know how this ends up, don’t we? As Jeff Goldblum said in the second “Jurassic Park” movie, “Oh, yeah. ‘Ooh and, ahh.’ That’s how it always starts. But later, there’s running and screaming.”
So as loathe as I am to side in any way with people who distrust science, I have to say this might be why. Church could try to do something of merit. You know, like devise a pill for stupid, clumsy, ugly, bald, socially-challenged and old, (I have a friend who could really use such a pill,) but no! He’s trying to revive the wooly mammoth. He could be developing those Jetson’s flying cars we all thought we’d have by now, but no! Wooly mammoths. He could come up with less invasive ways to check a guy’s prostate and a woman’s … you know, but no! Wooly mammoths. Or colonoscopies, for criminy’s sake. Church could surely try to devise something better than that, but no! Freakin’ wooly mammoths. I have to say I’m disappointed, really, I am. I mean, geez! The only thing I can think of more worthless to bring back than a wooly mammoth would be Spiro Agnew.
Or disco.
I have to ask, what the heck is wrong with these people? With the knowledge and the ability to aid sick people, and otherwise mitigate disease and suffering, what do they want to do? Bring back the holy crap wooly mammoths. What a waste. What. A. Waste.
I say if we have the technology to bring stuff back, let’s do it right. Let’s bring back Marilyn Monroe and Paul Newman. (And some good screenwriters.) Or Prince. Or Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday and Miles Davis. (Music needs a shot in the arm. Or just a shot.) Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and John Jay. (You got some ‘splainin’ to do, boys.) Mark Twain and Ernest Hemingway. What’s a wooly mammoth got to offer compared to that? Fertilizer and ham-hooved destruction. (Don’t we get enough of that from politicians?)
Not to mention, what if when they bring the mammoths back, they also bring back whatever it was that caused them to go extinct in the first place, and it’s transmittable to humans? Didn’t think of that, did they?
As for me, I’m going to forgo the oohing and ahhing, and go right to the running and screaming.
Wooly mammoths, my Aunt Fanny.
