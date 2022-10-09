People recently got all worked into a lather because pop singer Lizzo played a 200-year-old crystal flute that was once owned by James Madison at one of her concerts. Doesn’t matter she’s a classically-trained flutist, and the Library of Congress, where the flute is kept, invited her to use the flute. Forget the delicious irony that a descendant of slaves was playing a flute that was once owned by a slave-owner. Injustice was perceived. There was outrage to be sold wholesale, so outrage was sold.

And then people got all worked into a lather because Disney’s new “The Little Mermaid” cartoon features a Black heroine. (Good thing she doesn’t play a crystal flute in the film, huh? Peoples’ heads would’ve exploded.)



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914.

