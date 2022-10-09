People recently got all worked into a lather because pop singer Lizzo played a 200-year-old crystal flute that was once owned by James Madison at one of her concerts. Doesn’t matter she’s a classically-trained flutist, and the Library of Congress, where the flute is kept, invited her to use the flute. Forget the delicious irony that a descendant of slaves was playing a flute that was once owned by a slave-owner. Injustice was perceived. There was outrage to be sold wholesale, so outrage was sold.
And then people got all worked into a lather because Disney’s new “The Little Mermaid” cartoon features a Black heroine. (Good thing she doesn’t play a crystal flute in the film, huh? Peoples’ heads would’ve exploded.)
And then, rapper Kanye West wore a T-shirt with “White Lives Matter,” written thereon, and boy, howdy! There was such a lather, you would’ve thought the Tide factory exploded.
That’s how it is in America these days, though. The president mis-speaks or a politician makes a gaffe? Lather. Someone says something folks don’t want to hear? Lather, lather. Someone challenges world views, tells a questionable joke, utters the wrong thing at the wrong time? Lather, lather, lather, lather!
America’s national pastime isn’t a sport. It’s the desperate search for the latest thing to get us into a lather, so we can claim no one in the history of mankind, nay, the universe itself, has been subjected to the level of injustice we’re experiencing right this very moment.
O! Poor, pitiful we.
Perspective time.
A few weeks ago, a young Iranian/Kurdish woman named Mahsa Amani was arrested in Tehran by Iran’s “Morality Police.” (Squads of three to five people patrol Iran’s streets in white vans, searching for what they see as violations of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s narrow interpretation of Islamic law.) Amani’s crime? Her trousers were too tight, and she was displaying too much hair at the edges of her hijab.
Mahsa Amani died in custody. The official cause of death is listed as a heart attack. Amani’s family and eyewitnesses say she was tortured and murdered.
I’ll believe her family and the eyewitnesses, because it’s been my experience that those who blather most about morality have none, and honesty has never been a trait of demagogues. Plus, according to Amnesty International and other sources, Amani’s isn’t an unusual case in Iran. Untold thousands of mostly women have been detained and have mysteriously died in the custody of the Morality Police.
However, Amani’s case is unique, in that it could well be the straw that crumbles the dromedary.
In response to the murder of Mahsa Amani, Iranian women have taken to the streets, where they remove their hijabs, throw them into bonfires, and chant, “Death to the dictator!”
They’re chanting, “Death the dictator,” in front of the dictator’s soldiers.
That’s courage.
It’s estimated that more than 500 people have been killed so far, with no end to the unrest in sight.
Some in the West claim Iranian women are rising up against Islam, but that’s not really accurate. They’re chanting, “Death to the dictator,” not “Death to Islam.” Their beef isn’t with their religion. My guess is most of them are just fine with their religion. They’re angry because their government is using that religion as an excuse to arbitrarily, brutally, murderously control the Iranian people.
This in mind, I sometimes wonder if Americans are suffering from a terminal case of what Joni Mitchell called, “The crazy that comes from too much choice.” We have it so damned good, the biggest “injustices” we face is a woman played a flute, or a mermaid is the wrong color, or someone's told us something we didn’t want to hear, or told a joke we didn’t think was funny. We’re such snowflakes, in fact, that some states have passed laws specifically designed to prevent children from discomfort that might come from learning the truth about history.
Meanwhile, Iranian women, armed only with burning head scarves and their fists, are standing against the ultimate injustice.
For future reference, rising up against the brutal regime that sanctions the homicidal antics of “morality police,” is fighting injustice. Getting worked up because someone played a crystal flute and obsessing over possible discomfort are flea flatulence in a tornado.
Take a breath, America.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
