‘If you have selfish, ignorant citizens, you’re going to get selfish, ignorant leaders.” -George Carlin.
Christopher Key of Alabama has a website called, “Vaccine Police.” Needless to say, he doesn’t like the COVID vaccine. He says it’s, “The worst bio-weapon I’ve ever seen.” (Begging the question, “How many bio-weapons have you seen, Chris?)
On a video he posted on Telegram, Key recently announced, “The antidote we have now, and we have tons and tons of research,” (Oh gawd! He has “research.”)
Oh, please, Mr. Key. Tell us what it is…
“OK, and I know to a lot of you this sounds crazy,” he continued. (No! Why would we think that?) “But guys, God’s given us all we need. This has been around for centuries. When I tell you this, please take it with a grain of salt. Now drink urine!”
Um, Christopher. Dude. Salt ain’t gonna make that better…
Nevertheless, I think in this age of such brutal political differences, there is one thing we can all agree on. Christopher Key is nuts. Or, as someone who agonizes over just the right descriptive word for a situation, I’ll say he’s…
Amok.
However, this being an election year and all, it got me thinking about something. Let’s play a little game of “Imagine if…”
Imagine if, in the first part of 2020, the former president advocated the wearing of masks, social distancing, and shut-downs. Would his supporters have been railing against masks as a violation of basic rights? Would they have cried about the economy? Would the Lieutenant Governor of Texas have taken to the airwaves to encourage us Baby Boomers to risk contracting COVID, to aid the economy? Or would they dutifully comply and it’d be the liberals who claimed it was a hoax?
And imagine if the vaccine was rolled out in May or June of 2020, and the former president was foursquare behind it. Can you honestly tell me liberals wouldn’t be “doing their research” at Facebook University and Twitter Tech to discern alternatives to the “worst bio-weapon they’d ever seen?” Would they be choosing instead to willingly take horse-sized doses of horse wormer and advocating the ingestion of urine just to show the president what’s what?
Furthermore, imagine if the former president signed an Executive Order, banning anyone who wasn’t vaccinated from public venues. Would compliance with government mandates be considered by his followers to be patriotic and Godly? And would liberals be branded as unpatriotic for opposing?
Seems to me a lot of our opinions these days are determined by our political affiliation. If, say, a Republican politician or pundit would suggest, for instance, that kittens are danged cute, it would most likely result in a liberal politician or pundit taking to the airwaves to claim the Republicans were prejudiced against any animal that isn’t feline. What of exotic pets? Are they saying baby pythons aren’t cute? Is a baby armadillo not entitled to the same praise as an entitled kitten?
Or if a Democratic politician or pundit were to say clouds were fluffy and ethereal, Republicans would most likely accuse the Democrats of thinking only of the sky. They don’t care about the working people or God or anything decent.
My point is, the horse race has become more important than solving real issues and problems. When the news of COVID first broke, American politics immediately broke into factions, to blame the other side. The pandemic happened because the former president didn’t act quickly enough. No, it happened because it didn’t really happen, and it was all a liberal hoax.
Think about it. Republicans and Democrats can’t even agree that a worldwide pandemic is a bad thing. Whenever there’s a mass shooting, no one ever offers concrete ideas as to stopping the mania. We just argue the same old party talking points. The goal of American politics is definitely not to make the nation great or solve problems. It’s to win the argument against the other side. That’s all that matters. And we all suffer as a result.
You should know political strategies for this election year, on both sides, aren’t to offer ideas or strategies to end the pandemic, and otherwise improve our lives. They’re simply to scare you into voting against the scoundrel on the other side.
“The government you elect is the government you deserve.” — Thomas Jefferson.
