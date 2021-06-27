Lovely Wife has the summer off, and as it’s been for years, she feels she has to have a summer project. (“Deranged” is the only word that comes to mind.)
To begin, you have to understand Lovely Wife is an organization fiend. To give you an idea, her label maker has a label on it that reads, “Label maker.” Don’t be too hard on her, though, because she comes by it naturally. Her mother once put the toaster away … while her father was making toast. And every box and container in her father’s garage is labeled. (Cute story: My favorite label in the aforementioned garage is on a box that reads, “Paint and paint adjuncts.” There’s also a container in our pantry full of food processor blades and such that reads,“Food processor adjuncts.” I rest my case.)
Well, this year, Lovely Wife decided the house isn’t organized enough, so her project would be to rectify this. To aid in this, she bought a book by organization maven, Marie Kondo, entitled, “Spark Joy.” As Lovely Wife explains it, Ms. Kondo recommends you examine every item in your house, and if it doesn’t spark joy, you should get rid of it. Needless to say, the cat and I are all, “yes, Ma’am,” “no, Ma’am,” and “whatever you say, Ma’am” this summer. (Lovely Wife assures us the standard only pertains to inanimate objects, but why tempt fate, right? She could get caught up, and the next thing you know, there’ll be a bald head and a bushy cat tail sticking out of the trash can. (If you see that, please rescue us. We meant, and mean well …)
And as an aside, let me say sparking joy is perfect for Lovely Wife, because, everywhere she goes, she sparks joy. I, on the other hand, am the exact opposite of that. Where she’s Winnie the Pooh joyful, I’m Eeyore with a toothache cantankerous. (Yes, I know she said it only pertains to inanimate objects, but I ain’t taking any chances.)
So, getting to the horribly belabored point, I’ve given this “spark joy,” thing considerable thought, and have concluded maybe a lot of our current political problems stem from holding onto things that don’t spark joy. Yes, I really think we should take a good look at some of our political stuff, and if it doesn’t spark joy, we should 86 it.
First and foremost to be axed should both conservatives’ and liberals’ infernal persecution complexes. Everyone is so used to acting persecuted, we don’t even know what real persecution is anymore. Hence, let’s put that in a big old garbage bag for the garage sale. (I’m sure Putin would snap it up in a Moscow minute.)
“How much you want for persecution complex?” He’d ask in broken English.
“Fifty rubles, and if you buy right now, we’ll throw in this box full of container-less Tupperware lids.” I’d reply.
“Five rubles,” he’d counter. “And I’ll throw in shirtless picture of myself riding bear.”
“Tell you what,” I’d say. “Keep the picture, and if you say, ‘moose and squirrel,’ and give me ten rubles, it’s yours.”
(Did you wake up this morning thinking you’d see a Bullwinkle and Rocky reference on the editorial page? I bet not.)
But getting back to political decluttering: Let’s tamp down some of the hyperbolic outrage mongering. No one gets a little peeved over stuff. It’s either bull goose ticked off or absolutely placid. We gotta work on that.
And most importantly, we should set some time aside to see if there’s a container somewhere labeled, “The country’s sense of humor.” It’s been missing too long now. As Mark Twain so eloquently put it, “Show me a man who knows what’s funny, and I’ll show you a man who knows what’s not.” Fact is a lot of our political malaise right now stems from people in power not knowing what is and isn’t funny. And that’s just sad.
You know, I don’t mean be too conceited or anything, but I think I’m on to something here. Maybe I should write a book about decluttering the political debate. Yeah! I could be the Marie Kondo of decluttering politics. And I even have the perfect title for my book. I’ll call it, “Sparking a Candle at the Bottom of the Rabbit Hole.”
Rolls right off the tongue, doesn’t it?
